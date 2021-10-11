Chuck Liddell reportedly arrested for domestic violence

Reports: Chuck Liddell arrested.

Chuck Liddell has reportedly been arrested for domestic violence in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ Sports, The UFC Hall of Famer was involved in a physical altercation with the alleged victim being Liddell’s wife, who did not require medical attention.

Liddell reportedly arrested in LA.

The publication states that “the L.A. Sherriff’s Department received a call about a fight at a Liddell’s Hidden Hills home. When cops arrived, they investigated and and determined the 51-year-old former fighter was involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.”

Liddell originally retired from MMA in 2010 with a professional record of 21-8-0 but has since returned and in 2018 lost via KO to long time rival Tito Ortiz.

Since then Liddell has been linked with a bout against Jake Paul but he has said that “he’s not good enough to fight me. It just doesn’t make sense for him. None of it makes sense for this guy. He’s going to risk getting hurt like that?”

