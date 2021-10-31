Yan shows respect for Sandhagen but continues to disrespect Sterling

Yan and Sandhagen put on a show

Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen proved their placement at the top of the division after a hard-fought battle at UFC 267 which earned both fighters the fight of the night bonus.

Yan was full of respect for Sandhagen after the fight but claimed he was ready for Sandhagen’s style and size.

“Cory is a well-deserving opponent. I knew at some point it was going to be a fight and I knew I’m going to change the course of this fight.

“I knew it was going to be his game plan, moving a lot. He is tall guy who moves well but our game plan was going to pressure him a lot and just beat him to the punch.

“He’s a good guy, a good fighter. As you noticed before the fight we didn’t talk trash to each other. Respect was mutual. I respect him as a human being, as a fighter too.”

Who’s next for Yan?

While it may not be his preference as he feels he already has a dominant performance over the champion, Aljamain Sterling appears to be Yan’s next fight.

“Everyone knows I am the real champion. I’m here I’m ready to fight anyone. Either going to be Dillashaw or the clown Sterling.”

Dana White was sure to clarify that Sterling would be the next bout for Yan and was full of praise for the amazing performance to win it against Sandhagen

“This guy is unbelievable, he’s unstoppable, he just keeps moving forward and here we are.

“If you look at the way that whole thing played out in the last fight. This was the right way for this to go.

“He’s the champ, he and Aljamain will do it again”

Daddy was very proud of his kids today! Best division in the UFC! https://t.co/w3RCsg1zRS — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 30, 2021

