“Let’s stop this shit” – Dana White isn’t happy with who Kamaru Usman wants next

Dana White dubbed Kamaru Usman as the greatest welterweight but said he shouldn’t chase a fight with his favoured next opponent.

White claimed that Usman is on his way to being considered the GOAT after his second victory against Colby Covington. A hard-fought battle against a worthy opponent has White claiming that Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time,

“If Usman doesn’t exist, Colby Covington is the champion here.

“Usman is just… This guy’s the best ever. He’s the best welterweight of all time. He is on his way to possible GOAT status and Colby Covington is one tough dude. I mean, he is so tough.”

The rematch delivered and in the end, Usman and Covington embrace after 5️⃣ rounds at #UFC268

Despite this, White claims that there’s one fight that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has to avoid.

Next bout

Kamaru Usman had been vocal about wanting to switch disciplines and fight Canelo Alvarez in boxing in the lead up to the Covington rematch. This, however, was a prospect that White has deemed to be ridiculous.

“I watched the Canelo fight tonight. He don’t want to fight Canelo. Come on man, let’s stop this shit. If Canelo wants to come over here, let’s do it. He don’t want to box Canelo.”

White was then asked if rematches are all we can expect to see in Usman’s future. White understands that this is the issue with having such a dominant champion but claims that there are options, even some that are being prepped for the future.

“I mean there’s still guys here. You got some guys out there talking about Khamzat Chimaev, saying he’s ready for it. He’s had four fights in the UFC.

“Listen, I know the dude’s one of the coolest, baddest things we’ve ever seen. The way he rips through people but once you break into that top ten, top five and let’s not even talk about Usman, that’s a whole other game.

“He’s a couple fights away. If he can beat a couple guys in the top ten, top five then we’ll see.”

Another option for White and one likely to be the more immediate choice is Leon Edwards.

“He’s been waiting for a title shot for a long time too. He’s been in there, fought the fights we’ve told him to do.

“He’s had a lot of bad luck, things happen but there’s always somebody.”

