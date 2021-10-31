“Apparently, Fedor doesn’t like me” – Dana White on why the feeling seems mutual

Dana White and Fedor Emelianenko’s beef

After a successful event at UFC 267, the topic of over 40 champions seemed to pop up with one reporter asking Dana White if he has been harsh on Fedor Emelianenko’s skills in recent times.

White responded to the question and claimed he didn’t see the Russian going up against much talent

“Should I not see him as overrated because he knocked out Tim Johnson? I don’t think one way or another about it.”

White seems to still hold some resentment towards the ‘The Last Emperor.’

“First of all, I don’t even know Fedor. Fedor doesn’t know me. We met one time.

“His statement was I was all about money. He should have been more about money when we made you that offer in wherever the fuck we were, whatever that island was and you wouldn’t still be fighting at 45 years old.

🐐The Last Emperor scores the KO in Moscow! What a moment for Fedor, in Bellator’s historic first Russian event.#Bellator269 pic.twitter.com/gZq4pH5bMa — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) October 23, 2021

UFC chance

On the topic of Emelianenko getting a chance to fight in the UFC, White seemed to be of the opinion that the Russian blew his shot and not signing for the UFC was a mistake he’d have to live with.

“You know I offered him a deal that he still must lie in bed every night and bum out about,” he added. “We offered him a deal, we tried to do a deal with Fedor.

“Apparently, Fedor doesn’t like me so I don’t see it happening.”

Emelianenko, however, didn’t see it the same way. In a 2017 interview with Ariel Helwani he instead said that he was happy to have signed with Bellator.

“I received a very good offer from Bellator. In addition, Bellator invited my entire team. So all of the guys will be performing as well.

“There were some things that were not satisfactory for UFC and there were some things that were not satisfactory for me and we never came to an agreement.”

Dana White responds to Fedor Emelianenko says he’s all about money. “He should’ve more about money when we made you that offer. … You wouldn’t still be fighting at 45 years old.”#UFC267 | Full video: https://t.co/JbEIxa3JyL pic.twitter.com/VkoMeOHuru — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 30, 2021

