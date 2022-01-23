Vanessa Demopoulos quit stripping to focus on MMA eight weeks before UFC 270 win

Vanessa Demopoulos believes pole dancing helped her Jiu-Jitsu skills

Vanessa Demopoulos revealed after her UFC 270 win that she quit stripping less than two months before the event, to focus solely on her MMA career.

After being asked about her agility in the UFC 270 post-fight press conference, Demopoulos joked that her splits were called her ‘stripper-guard.’

“That’s my stripper-guard right there. I don’t think it’s a secret, I was an exotic entertainer for 13 years and I didn’t actually say it on the mic, but I’d like to say it right now.

“I walked away from being a stripper to continue this camp, I quit dancing about six to eight weeks ago just so I could focus full-time on MMA, take this extremely seriously in the gym every single day.”

While she has now quit her previous profession, Demopoulos claims that her time as a pole-dancer was very beneficial to her jiu-jitsu.

“That’s where that background comes from, that’s where those splits come from and a lot of my Jiu-Jitsu actually comes from my expertise as a pole-dancer.”

Safe to say Vanessa Demopoulos was a little excited to talk to Joe Rogan 😂 #UFC270 pic.twitter.com/9tPfYygzLm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 23, 2022

“All the energy…”

Aside from her former profession and performance, Demopoulos has already begun to prove herself as an entertainer. Especially after jumping into Joe Rogan’s arms after her UFC 270 win.

“That part I did plan. I wanted to do that so badly. I’m so glad that he was welcoming to it. It was so cool, that was a cool moment.”

Due to her charisma, fans seemed to be hoping for Demopoulos to win as she has the potential to become a star in the UFC but she claims she doesn’t feel the pressure that comes with that.

“I’m glad I look like the new superstar because I am. I am definitely the new superstar so they need to keep their eyes peeled on that.

“I didn’t feel the pressure because I wasn’t trying to be anything that I’m not.”

With her energy levels adding to her charisma, Demopoulos also claims that she has it in abundance.

“I’ve heard all the, ‘don’t waste your energy when you’re walking out.’ You should see me in the locker room. You’d think that was all the energy anybody has.”

