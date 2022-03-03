Valerie Loureda calls out Irish fighter Danni McCormack after loss at Bellator 275

Following a first-round loss to Stephanie Page, Danni McCormack finally got the response she wanted from Valerie Loureda

Danni McCormack may finally be getting her wish of getting a fight with Valerie Loureda but the offer has only come after McCormack’s latest loss.

Following a Bellator 270 win back in November, McCormack called out Loureda on the advice of Artem Lobov.

While no response seemed to come out at the time, Loureda has since made herself available to fight McCormack after seeing her lose to Stephanie Page.

🤡 🤡🤡 talk shit get hit. my fat ass is gonna break your face next 😘@dannimccormack @BellatorMMA https://t.co/n5xgkCM5Go — Valerie Loureda (@valerielouredaa) February 28, 2022

“Talk shit get hit. My fat ass is gonna break your face next,” said Loureda on Twitter as she retweeted the TKO.

McCormack responded promptly, calling Loureda out for only taking the fight after McCormack lost.

“Oh you’re so cute, so you needed to see someone else beat me first before you were brave enough. Too cute. Let’s dance Val Val,” she responded.

A return to the 3 Arena

While Bellator president Scott Coker has made it abundantly clear that he is happy to continue putting on events in Dublin, Loureda didn’t seem to be particularly interested in travelling for the bout.

“I ain’t fighting you in Dublin, come to America baby” she said.

McCormack continued to push for a Dublin bout, however, knowing how well the Irish events do.

“I hear ye struggle to sell tickets in Miami though? We don’t have the same problem over here.. you’ll get a little holiday out of it.”

If the bout is to take place, there is a strong chance that it will feature on the same card as Sinead Kavanagh vs Cris Cyborg 2 (pending Kavanagh’s recovery), which wouldn’t necessarily make the decision between Florida and Dublin any easier.