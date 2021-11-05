“I’m sitting in there in awe” – Usman and Gaethje are full of praise for Namajunas

Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje are full of praise for their teammate, Rose Namajunas

Trevor Wittman will have the impressive feat of having three of his fighters on the main card of UFC 268. Usman, Gaethje and Namajunas have all trained together for quite some time under Wittman and Usman and Gaethje are full of praise for ‘Thug’ Rose.

“I love watching her train, she inspires me.” Listening to the way @JustinGaethje and @Usman84kg talk about Rose Namajunas tells you how talented she is.#UFC268 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/zDlTP0h8Y6 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 4, 2021

Justin Gaethje

Gaethje is a big fan of Namajunas’ skillset and has admitted that he wouldn’t like to be on the receiving end of one of her head kicks. Gaethje has always been vocal on his respect for Namajunas and has called her work ethic and mentality inspiring.

“You saw her kick Weili. I mean that will knock anybody out and it’s going to get there faster. She’s tall enough to get it to my face. If you’re over six feet she might not be able to get it there

“When I come out I know that I need to be ready and I can swing as hard as I need to. With Rose, it’s still technique. You know, I need to work on my technique and that kick comes really fast.

“If you beat her up a little bit, you will start getting elbowed in the face. It’s pretty nerve-wracking going with her.”

Rose Namajunas won her first UFC belt 4️⃣ years ago today. She’ll attempt to defend gold in the same venue on Saturday.#UFC268 | More: https://t.co/3ckLxT58hw pic.twitter.com/ycom6dD15H — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 5, 2021

Kamaru Usman

Usman also shares the respect for Namajunas that his teammate has. Usman is also highly impressed with her skillset, as well as her mindset.

“I love watching her train and she inspires me to train.

“Just watching her do her thing, her technique, it’s just beautiful to watch and sometimes I’m sitting there.

“You should watch me, watch her train. I’m sitting in there in awe like damn, I wish I could do all those stuff.”

Namajunas became a two-time UFC champion with a single kick that knocked Zhang to the floor… Can she do it again this Sunday? 📺 Don’t miss #UFC268 this Sunday from 1 pm AEDT order now on @kayosports

or @MAINEVENT 👉 https://t.co/bNGXEN3BiY pic.twitter.com/VcwtvEZhHc — FOXSportsAUS (@FOXSportsAUS) November 3, 2021

Namajunas vs Zhang

Namajunas will look to get back into the ring with Weili Zhang again after their first bout left Namajunas with the belt. ‘Thug’ Rose finished the fight in spectacular fashion but maintains that she isn’t expecting an easy win from her opponent.

“Just look at her resume and look what she’s done to her opponents. I’ve got to protect myself at all times and be on my toes… She is a phenomenal fighter,” Namajunas said of Zhang.

While Namajunas was spotted to have been the underdog again going into this fight she maintains that she doesn’t care and will get the win regardless of the odds.

“I don’t really concern myself with what everyone else thinks. From my recollection, I think the odds was going back and forth and stuff but that doesn’t matter to me.

“I’m the champion. I’m the best.”

Read More About: mma, UFC 268