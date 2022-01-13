Urijah Faber reveals ‘deep-seated’ issue with Duane Ludwig

Urijah Faber reveals a deep-seated issue that ruined trust between him and Duane Ludwig

Urijah Faber and Duane Ludwig’s feud has been ongoing for quite some time now and, while speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Faber revealed one big reason that trust began to break down between the two of them.

When the money started to come in for Faber and his team, Ludwig would start to get bonuses, something that Faber wouldn’t have begrudged him seeing as he wasn’t already making

“I remember when I fought Scotty Jorgensen, and this was funny because it was the Duane Ludwig thing, Duane Ludwig… because he always got bonuses, mind you, he got paid piddly squat, so he always got a bonus.

“Some of the guys on our team that used to be in the same boat, they would win or lose, whatever and the UFC would still give them five grand or ten grand so Duane would always get a bonus.”

When TJ Dillashaw beat Renan Barao he became the first fighter from Team Alpha Male to win a UFC belt. He celebrated with mentor Urijah Faber, embraced coach Duane Ludwig, and the drama was just beginning.. 🎭#UFCVegas32 | Saturday 10pm | BT Sport 2 HDpic.twitter.com/161fzteKFd — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) July 20, 2021

The issue

Faber believed that he was going above and beyond with how he paid his team so when Ludwig began to throw out accusations, Faber became frustrated.

“I was the only person on the team that was like, ‘I’ll give you a percentage of the bonus.

“No one else was going to but I’m going to, just because I overpaying my guys anyways.

“I thought I was going to get one and it just didn’t come and Duane in his head thought I was ripping him off. I’m like, ‘Dude, literally, I never got a friggin bonus.'”

Faber admitted that this became a big issue between the two but began to see it as a learning experience.

“That was like a deep-seated issue that money was being kept from him and all this weird stuff so he’d never know and all this.

“At the end of the day, it was a brilliant tactic. You could learn from it.”

