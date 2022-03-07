Ukrainian fighter claims UFC Russia Instagram blocked her

UFC Russia allegedly blocked Ukrainian UFC fighter, Maryna Moroz, because of her nationality.

Ukrainian UFC fighter, Maryna Moroz, has had bigger things to worry about than her recent UFC 272 bout but was still able to focus and get the win.

One thing that Moroz claimed gave her a boost going into her fight, was a move that was done by the UFC’s Russian Instagram page.

“UFC Russian Instagram doesn’t post at me after my fights, it blocked me,” said Moroz.

“After my interview, they unblocked me but never posted about me, just my opponent. It gave me more energy to win this fight.”

When asked why they blocked her, Moroz simply replied, “Because I’m from Ukraine.”

Maryna Moroz’s thoughts were with her family in Ukraine after her win last night at #UFC272 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/zGLUXIMWZ2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

Bigger concerns

Moroz has revealed how horrible the fears of what’s happening in Ukraine have been for her, saying that she constantly fears friends and family will die.

“It’s hard. I think my mother right now is nervous and I’m nervous about my mother. I don’t want Russian people to come and kill my family because many of my friends die right now.”

Moroz discussed how many have died and how she didn’t want more to go the same way.

“Many died, Russian army have killed them and I feel terrible. I think every day that somebody will come and kill my family, I don’t want this.

“I want people to listen and stop this because I want to save my family.”

Olympic gold medalist and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is the latest boxer to take up arms in Ukraine. Usyk’s longtime friend, Vasiliy Lomachenko, also joined a territorial defense battalion over the weekend. (via @MikeCoppinger) pic.twitter.com/EoZrPyWdOf — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 28, 2022

Fellow Ukrainian athletes

When asked about returning home to Ukraine herself, Moroz revealed that she wouldn’t leave America for fear of losing her visa but revealed a massive amount of respect for those who did.

“I see many (of them). (Wladimir) Klitschko, (Oleksandr) Usyk, (Vasiliy) Lomachenko go to protect. It’s amazing.

“The guys are really strong, not in the ring, outside strong. Only respect for these guys.”

