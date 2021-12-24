UFC Heavyweight bouts we need to see in 2022

UFC heavyweight fights we need to see in 2022

When it comes to the heavyweight division in the UFC, it is, in a way, one of the easiest divisions to predict fights for in 2022, mainly because we already know how it will start.

Francis Ngannou will take on Ciryl Gane in the first UFC PPV event of 2022 and the outcome of this fight will then be sure to dictate what happens for the rest of the division.

With both fighters ranked as the champion and interim champion, respectively, the winner of this bout could expect to come up against Stipe Miocic at some point in 2022 as Miocic has proven his worth in a division that is particularly tough to dominate.

If, however, the bout should be a close one or, for some reason, the need to have a rematch occurs, Stipe Miocic might have to look elsewhere.

Miocic’s absence from the octagon came as he had a new child and wanted to spend some time with family so it wouldn’t be completely unreasonable for Dana White and the rest of the matchmaking team to ask him to fight someone else as a warm-up if there were rematch calls between Ngannou and Gane.

While there are multiple options if this occurs, the smart business decision for the UFC would probably be to put Stipe Miocic against Jon Jones, albeit far from Los Vegas.

Outside the big three

Jones hasn’t confirmed a return to the UFC but in a recent press conference, White expected his people would be onto Jones about a return since he wouldn’t be serving prison time after a plea deal.

While banking on Jones to fight mightn’t be the safe bet, what does happen here is that there are some other top quality fighters in the heavyweight division that are deserving of a fight to bring them back to title contention.

Derrick Lewis is one fighter who you could also argue is due a title shot. After reaffirming his calibre with a first-round knockout against Chris Daukaus, Lewis even hit out at Ngannou.

While Lewis is looking to fight for the belt, he seemed eager not to have another five-round-fight any time soon. Despite reluctantly accepting that he should be ready to stand in for Gane if a Covid resurgence should prevent travel, Lewis said that his eyes were on Miocic for three rounds. What could appeal to Lewis, is a bout on the Houston card in February.

All 13 of Derrick Lewis’ UFC knockouts! The UFC’s Knockout King made the record his own on Saturday night 👊 pic.twitter.com/riBsHRzlI1 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 19, 2021

Variations

With a bit of variation possible amongst those five names, There is a bigger pool of fighters that could make some promising matchups in the New Year and make up for the fact that one of the above names would be left out of the action if they were all paired up.

Curtis Blaydes has proved to be an impressive contender in the UFC and has only really fallen short against the top fighters. With two losses to Ngannou and one to Lewis making up three of his four professional losses, any of the aforementioned fighters could expect to see him in the near future.

Tai Tuivasa, being ranked as the number 10 contender (as of 22nd December), might not be the most logical name to appear next on this list but when you consider his impressive four-fight win-streak, Tuivasa looks to have proven his worthiness of fighting someone of the calibre of some of the other names here.

While his entertainment value has become a massive draw from doing shoeys to flying knees in the UFC heavyweight division, Tuivasa deserves a chance at a top 10 fighter next and the likes of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus could be prime contenders as the both come off of losses.

With Tom Aspinall set to fight Shamil Abdurakhimov in March, the only name not mentioned yet is Alexander Volkov who deserves a top fight with his only UFC losses coming from Lewis, Blaydes and Gane.

😮 FLYING KNEE KO 😮 Tai Tuivasa finishes Rashad Coluter in devastating fashion! #UFCSydney pic.twitter.com/qrsw575REV — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 19, 2017

UFC Heavyweight match-ups

So, if we imagine a perfect world where injuries don’t happen and there are no crazy delays or issues outside the octagon, this could be an interesting set of match-ups as they stand.

Fight 1. Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane (happening)

Fight 2. Stipe Miocic vs Derrick Lewis

Fight 3. Curtis Blaydes vs Tai Tuivasa

Fight 4. Alexander Volkov vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Fight 5. Tom Aspinall vs Shamil Abdurakhimov

Fight 6. Chris Daukaus vs Marcin Tybura

While it may look like Tuivasa has made a big jump there, his win streak does earn him a top fight. In reality, Blaydes could face any of the fighters ranked above him if Jon Jones decides to give the division a go.

Feel free to comment on where I could have done better or if you think there are any better stylistic matchups. Also feel free to mention fighters outside of the top ten that should be in this discussion come this time next year.

