Former UFC champion threatens Kurt Zouma following animal abuse video

If Kurt Zouma wasn’t already regretting his actions after the backlash he received from kicking his cat, former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz might be the way to scare him straight.

“The Polish Power” doesn’t take too kindly to animal cruelty, and after seeing the video of Zouma kicking a cat, he made sure to let him know that.

“If you are so tough mother****er, Kurt Zouma, try to kick me. What a piece of shit. No tolerance for animal cruelty,” tweeted Blachowicz.

Disciplinary action

Zouma has since apologised for his actions but it seems unlikely that he will get off that easily.

An RSPCA spokesperson has since commented on the incident, saying, “This is a very upsetting video. It’s never acceptable to kick, hit or slap an animal, for punishment or otherwise.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”

Zouma is also likely to be disciplined by his club as a West Ham statement said that they would deal with the matter internally.

“West Ham unreservedly condemns the actions of our player, Kurt Zouma, in the video that has circulated.

“We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally but we would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty towards animals.”

💬 West Ham and RSPCA make a statement about Kurt Zouma 🗣 “We have spoken to Kurt and will be dealing with the matter internally.” pic.twitter.com/l7KlEUhyiH — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 8, 2022

