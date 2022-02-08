UFC champ defends Joe Rogan after discussing Covid-19 on his podcast

Julianna Pena fears she might have delved a bit too deep into her Covid conspiracies when talking to Joe Rogan.

Julianna Pena has found herself getting some backlash from her own comments on Covid-19 and even though she mightn’t be in as much trouble as Joe Rogan, she fears she may have delved a bit too deep into her conspiracy theories on the podcast.

“I listened to (your) podcast with the two doctors, back-to-back, Robert Malone and (Peter McCullough),” said Pena on the podcast.

“I mean, that was eye-opening for me. I’m a massive conspiracy theorist on this whole thing, and I have been since the very beginning.

“I’m like, ‘This is just a money grab. This is – they’re trying to kill us, and this is ridiculous.’”

Rogan quickly clarified his position, making sure he wasn’t linked with that level of speculation.

“I don’t think they’re trying to kill us. I think there’s a lot of confusion as far as what works and what doesn’t work,” he said.

“Reality is, there’s a lot of people scared and a lot of confusion, and there’s also a lot of people that don’t want people discussing things.

“They only want one narrative, and that’s where it becomes a problem for me.”

Damage Control

Pena subsequently clarified her comments in a press conference ahead of filming for The Ultimate Fighter.

“I can’t speak for Joe, I can only speak for myself and I took a little heat on that as well.

“What I meant to say and my words were a little misconstrued on that is, I’m tired, I’m exhausted, we are going on two years in this pandemic… I just want things to go back to normal.”

Pena wasn’t happy with the way in which people had been going against Rogan, feeling as though attempts to cancel him were unfair.

“They’re trying to cancel him because of what his feelings are on the whole matter so they’re trying to dig up everything they can, they’re trying to find any negative thing they can to cancel him because of his original message.”

Another element of the story that Pena wanted to clear up was that Rogan wasn’t attempting to engage in a Covid conspiracy conversation when she was there but that she was the one driving the conversation home.

“I can’t speak for Joe… but I think he was trying to divert from that when I was on the podcast and I just kept coming back to it and hammering it.

“My sister was like, ‘You can’t read a room? This guy is literally trying to tell you, let’s quit talking about this.'”

