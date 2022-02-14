UFC fighter details the toll that hits have taken on her brain

Bea Malecki details the scary reality of her brain functionality decreasing after years of taking hits.

The fear of what brain damage can occur from taking a lot of hits over a career is something that fighters have to be particularly cautious about nowadays and UFC fighter, Bea Malecki, has started to realise that the hard way.

An Instagram post read: “You win, you lose it’s okay but what sucks is that I haven’t been careful with my brain during all these years of martial arts.

“I’ve had so many sparring sessions when I felt like my brain would pop out from my head. Not remembering where I parked the car on my way home etc. One time I felt so bad and I couldn’t keep going. It felt like my muscles were fatigued as hell and I had trouble to even move around properly.”

Leaving it all inside the Octagon! 👊 Veronica Macedo and @BeaMalecki throwing to the last at #UFCBrasilia 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/fQgjcKOY6l — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) March 14, 2020

While most MMA gyms nowadays aim to avoid unnecessary sessions with shots to the head, some trainers maintain the old school teaching methods of running training at full speed for realistic preparation. It seems as though Malecki’s experience has been closer to the latter.

“I think that’s when I got my first real concussion. Had to be at home for weeks and have dark in my room because any light would make me feel dizzy. I did a brain scan and it didn’t show anything bad so then everyone around me said it was clear to start training again and get punches in the head.

“I thought it was really weird because I just had a concussion so I don’t think it’s a good idea but I was listening to the people/coaches who I trusted.”

Training

Malecki may already be paying the consequences for listening to her trainers as she believes the damage is already done. Plenty of time spent training with impact for tough opposition in the UFC was bound to be bad for her brain.

“Ever since then I’ve never been the same, I think this happened around that time I fought Veronica (Macedo), I don’t know exactly when.

“I’ve had weird headaches after my sparrings and I can tell that my brain is slow. For this last camp, I was so worried about my brain that I only sparred MMA 3 times. Because every time I had sparring I felt weaker afterwards.

“Like I legit fucked myself up for every punch to the head. And after this knock last fight I got a real damn concussion. I felt so bad. I just felt I need to take care of this because I’m telling you I started to saying wrong words out of context like I wanna say “tomorrow” but I’m saying “upstairs” but then I’m like what did I just say (still) when I’m writing I can have trouble to spell words that I’ve been able to spell my whole life. And I can feel that my brain is slow from time to time and it’s like something’s missing.”

“Take care of your brain”

The UFC fighter made the post to warn people about how necessary it is to take care of themselves and try to avoid brain damage.

“Just a reminder to all of you. Take care of your brain and listen to your gut feeling. Don’t listen to people that say u need to do this or that. You have your own will.

“Unfortunately, that’s how people get mad at you but then u don’t need them. Be you and stand up for yourself. If something doesn’t feel good then leave. Your health is FIRST nothing else is more important.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bea Malecki UFC (@beamalecki)

Read Next: Michael Chandler disapproves of controversial MMA practice

Read More About: mma, UFC