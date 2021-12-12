Julianna Pena admits she didn’t realise she had won against Amanda Nunes

Julianna Pene recaps the point in her victory over Amanda Nunes where she realised she was the champ

Following her tough fought victory against Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, Julianna Pena admits that she didn’t immediately realise that she won her bout.

Pene recapped the end of the fight and explained what happened from her perspective.

“I saw her leaking from her nose a little bit and I put the choke on but I didn’t realise that she tapped.

“I remember when I took her down I thought, ‘man, I wish somebody could tell me how much time I have left in the round because I didn’t know how much time was left and then after that, the ref picked me up and they threw me in the corner.”

Still unsure of what was happening at that point, Pena admitted that she only found out Nunes tapped when she got to her corner.

“I think it was either the commissioner or the ref and I said, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘It’s over, you’re done. Congratulations.’ I didn’t even know.”

JULIANNA PENA JUST SHOCKED THE WORLD!!! SHE JUST SUBMITTED AMANDA NUNES!!! AND NEWWWWWWWWW!!!#UFC269 pic.twitter.com/ITDFIq81ij — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 12, 2021

A top fighter

After causing such a major upset where she appeared happy to fight Amanda Nunes on her feet, Pena wanted fans to know that she was more than just a ground fighter.

“Everybody thinks that I am only versed on the ground or I’m just a ground person but in Mixed Martial Arts you have to be versed everywhere and I’m confident on the feet, I’m confident in the clinch and I’m confident on the ground.

“Wherever the fight goes, I’m comfortable. It’s not that I have one specific speciality. I like to go where the fight takes me and I just kind of let the fight take place however it does naturally.”

When describing her emotions after the win, however, Pena kept it simple.

“I’m very very happy.”

Read More About: mma, UFC