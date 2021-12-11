UFC 269 is “the biggest non-Conor McGregor gate” according to Dana White

Dana White confirms that UFC 269 is “the biggest non-Conor McGregor gate” at the T-Mobile Arena.

In what has been an amazing year for the MMA promotion, UFC 269 promises to deliver a top-quality send-off to 2021, according to Dana White.

“It was our best year ever, it’s the greatest year. Heading into tomorrow, we’re going to break the record for most pay-per-view buys ever.

“This is the biggest non-Conor McGregor gate here at the T-Mobile Arena and it’s been an incredible year for us.”

The Main Event

Headlining the event is a title bout in one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC. With Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira fighting for the lightweight belt, Dana White gave his take on both fighters.

Charles Oliveira has come into this fight as an underdog, with many expecting that the fight will see Dustin Poirier walk through him, but Dana White appreciates that Oliveira is a hard worker who’s a better fighter than people give him credit for.

“Both of them have to come out and win tomorrow night. They’re both blue-collared guys who’ve worked hard, worked their way up, had to grind and for some guys, it takes longer to get that respect from the fans and everybody else than it does for others. There’s no doubt Oliveira’s one of those guys.”

Dustin Poirier seems to be getting all of the praise and hype in the lead-up to this fight and with two wins over Conor McGregor, one of which saw McGregor’s infamous leg break, White believes that Poirier’s year couldn’t have worked out any better.

“He couldn’t have played it out better. He got criticized a lot for taking the Conor fight instead of the title fight.

“Look, he got both of those fights so it literally couldn’t have played out any better and a win for him now, getting this belt, literally changes his life.”

Bad Blood

In a fight that some feel has gone under the radar, Amanda Nunes will look to defend her belt against Julianna Pena.

There seems to be bad blood between the two and when asked why Amanda Nunes looks to be re-energized going into the bout, White claimed that it’s thanks to Pena.

“Yeah because she hates Julianna Pena, that’ll energize you.

“Julianna has talked herself into a fight and now she’s got it tomorrow night but Julianna Pena is tough, she believes that she’s going to beat Amanda Nunes. She believes that she has the style to win.”

White made sure to praise Nunes who has become one of the promotion’s most dominant fighters.

“Obviously, for Amanda, she dislikes Julianna Pena very much and cannot wait to fight her.

“She’s the GOAT, she’s the greatest female combat sports athlete of all time and Julianna Pena’s got her work cut out for her tomorrow.”

