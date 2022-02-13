Tyson Fury labels Conor McGregor ‘a bully’ in Twitter spat

Tyson Fury made his opinion of Conor McGregor known after the Irishman had some strong words for the heavyweight.

A Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor feud probably wasn’t something that people expected to see today but it’s what they got. The feud took place on Twitter after a photo Fury posted of McGregor’s old opponent, Khabib Nurmagomedov in which he praised ‘The Eagle.’

“This man did it right. Got in and won gold and got out on top. Big respect,” said Fury of Nurmagomedov.

McGregor then ended up responding with a fairly incomprehensible message, the crux of which being that he thought Fury messed up in a situation with Billy Joe Saunders, while he also called Fury out on wearing the same Versace robe as him and announced that he was having a pretty good time in the Bahamas.

“Yup the Joyces. Big Joe! You bottled it with Billy Joe’s Da, what were you doing there? You left him, Versace twat You. Done. Nothing. Ya’s did it right ye right hahahaha. Even when I’m wrong I’m right. Who did it right? The Mac daddy tonight, in house. Miami D12! Bahamas.”

The Billy Joe Saunders ‘da’ comment seemed to be a reference to how Fury handled a situation where Saunders’ dad was pushed over and Fury opted to try and deal with the situation using his words instead of his fists.

The response

Fury responded to McGregor by pointing out that he comes across better for keeping his fighting for times when he gets paid to do so against willing opponents.

“Come back when you win a fight mush, and the difference in me and you is I don’t get myself in trouble and people actually like me. You’re just a bully who hit an old man and yes, big up the hulk Joe. Morecambe bay in the house.”

While there’s no telling if the feud is over yet, it isn’t exactly likely that a pay-per-view fight will happen between the boxer and the MMA fighter.

