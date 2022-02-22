Tyron Woodley believes Jorge Masvidal has the best boxing in MMA

Tyron Woodley gives his take on Jorge Masvidal vs Colby Covington, claiming that Masvidal should have no issues when it comes to boxing.

While Tyron Woodley hasn’t fought in an octagon in a while, he has since been focussing on boxing and believes that it is an area where Jorge Masvidal’s strengths lie.

While predicting who would win between Masvidal and his upcoming opponent Colby Covington, Woodley claims that the fight will probably go in former’s direction because of his striking abilities, which could be a bad matchup for Covington.

“Masvidal just needs to keep his emotions from where he just wants to fight him and hurt him and just try to really use what he has best.

“He has the best boxing, I feel, in MMA right now. I feel his hand speed is crazy, his ability to work the body is nuts.

“Colby Covington does not like body shots. I knew it, I didn’t go there more often, I don’t know (why). Masvidal knows it, I just think he’s going to work him to the body.”

Colby Covington

Another issue that Woodley thinks could prevent Covington from beating Masvidal is the mentality that Masvidal had been the ‘big brother’ figure.

“I feel like Masvidal’s going to win, let’s just start there because Masvidal is always big brother. Once you have big brother syndrome over someone, I feel as if you can’t really shake that unless you have a big breakout moment and you can consistently keep up.

“I don’t think Colby had enough time fighting at the highest level in the gym with Masvidal to have had that moment.”

Woodley doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Covington but he can’t deny his fight IQ. While Woodley claims that Covington is stupid, he at least grants that he won’t be sucked into whatever games Masvidal plays.

“Colby’s dumb, but he’s smart. He’s stupid as f*ck but he’s kind of smart as hell. He’s not going to let anyone make him fight a fight that doesn’t make sense…

“He has to (take Masvidal down) right away. If you think he’s going to stand up and try to strike with Masvidal to prove something, he’s not that stupid.”

