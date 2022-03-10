Michael Bisping defends Tony Ferguson as the right fight for Michael Chandler

Michael Bisping believes Tony Ferguson vs Michael Chandler is the right fight to make.

While most UFC fans have been quick to take the perspective that Tony Ferguson is on the way out as a UFC fighter, Michael Bisping believes that his matchup with Michael Chandler is a great fight for both parties.

As rough as a three-fight losing streak must be for a fighter like Ferguson, Bisping thinks that a ‘warrior’ like Ferguson can be the one to weather the storm.

“Right now, Tony has fallen on hard times. Listen, there’s no shame in that. I’m not saying that to Tony’s detriment.

“Tony is a warrior. Tony leaves it in the octagon each and every time but he’s currently on a three-fight losing streak.”

Context

While it’s hard to deny that Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak, Bisping believes it’s important to add some context to that point.

“When you hear the narrative, Tony’s lost three in a row when he had won 12 in a row… maybe this is the beginning of the end.

“Maybe his best days are behind him but those losses have aged very well when you look at who they are.”

Bisping then makes the point that those who have beaten Ferguson have really risen to the top of the division and could all become/remain as the division’s champion in the near future.

“First one is Charles Oliveira, as we know he’s now the lightweight champion of the world, then it was Justin Gaethje… may very well be the champion of the world right after Tony fights Michael Chandler… and the third one was to Beneil Dariush, well, once again, Beneil Dariush is one of the best lightweights on the planet, could potentially be a champion one day.”

A point that most fans seem to be forgetting is that Chandler is also on a bit of a losing streak but that it doesn’t seem as bad because of the point in time he fought his opponents. The real issue here is that the fighters they’ve both lost to are the same.

“On the flip side, Michael Chandler, he’s also on a two-fight losing streak to two of the same people. Justin Gaethje, as we know, fighter of the year and Charles Oliveira incredible fight but look at that.

“You can’t give Tony shit because he’s lost three in a row when Chandler’s lost two in a row to two of the same people.”

