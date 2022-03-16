Tom Aspinall sends heartfelt thanks to Tyson Fury ahead of UFC London

Tom Aspinall claims Tyson Fury ‘completely changed’ his career.

Tom Aspinall revealed the significant impact that Tyson Fury had on him when the two trained together.

While the two are both top quality fighters and a lot of skills would be transferrable, Aspinall claimed that the biggest aspect Fury helped him with was his mentality.

“I think Tyson Fury’s helped me the most mentally,” said Aspinall of ‘The Gypsy King’ at a UFC London press conference.

“I improved a lot. My skillset improved, my boxing improved, he brought me a long way skill-wise but more so mentally.”

Feeling that he never got the chance to properly thank Fury, Aspinall took that opportunity to make sure his appreciation was known.

“If Tyson Fury ever gets a watch of this, thank you.

“I’ve never gotten the chance to thank him for it and he’s completely changed my career and the outlook I’ve got on combat and fighting.”

The Gypsy King @Tyson_Fury is backing his boy Tom Aspinall to take the W at #UFCLondon 👑 pic.twitter.com/8f0WhzdT60 — UFC (@ufc) March 15, 2022

“He completely changed my whole outlook…”

Aspinall had such praise for the impact that Fury had on his life and even claimed that his mentality completely changed as a result of their time together.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am right now.

“My mentality’s changed completely since I trained with him quite a long time ago.”

Having been a younger fighter when he trained with Fury, Aspinall claimed that Fury helped him with his outlook on pursuing a fighting career.

“I was in my early 20’s, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to carry on with this sport or box or maybe stop fighting altogether.

“I didn’t know what I wanted to do and he completely changed my whole outlook on everything so I appreciate it.”

Aspinall is set to fight Alexander Volkov in his UFC London bout on Saturday with the main card beginning at 8 pm.

📢 “If Tyson Fury ever watches this, thank you” UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall thanks @Tyson_Fury for helping change his career and believes he wouldn’t be where he is without the champion of the world ahead of his main event bout at #UFCLondon 🥊 pic.twitter.com/DhLxfu18VQ — Sky Sports (@SkySports) March 16, 2022

