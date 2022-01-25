Tom Aspinall admits thoughts of fighting Alexander Volkov keep him up at night

Tom Aspinall realises how big of a challenge Alexander Volkov is

Tom Aspinall’s stock seems to be going up quite a lot lately as he’s set to face top-five contender Alexander Volkov when the UFC comes to London.

Volkov isn’t an opponent to be taken lightly and Aspinall seems to be well aware of that.

“Alexander Volkov is a very serious opponent and he will be treated that way,” said Aspinall on The MMA Hour.

“In the last week and a half since I’ve gotten the news that I’m fighting Alexander Volkov, I haven’t stopped thinking about fighting this man.”

Before his first main event at #UFCLondon, lets look at the rise of Tom Aspinall 🇬🇧 [ Get your #UFCLondon tickets early at https://t.co/C6eU8mhQ1G 🎟️🔗 ] pic.twitter.com/iN0pscLWVp — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2022

Aspinall even went as far as to say that he’s been having sleepless nights in the lead up to this fight.

“It keeps me awake at night and I just want to go and train constantly.

“I can’t stop thinking about different things that I can do, different ways that I can improve my diet my recovery.”

It’s Official! 🇬🇧 Heavyweights Alexander Volkov vs Tom Aspinall is your #UFCLondon main event! 🎟️ https://t.co/wg9VkLrok2 pic.twitter.com/Vi1uYYuE34 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) January 24, 2022

Home crowd.

One element of the fight that will be particularly important for Aspinall is the venue as the Englishman set to compete in front of a largely English audience.

“This fight is everything for me. I need to school this guy in front of 30,000 people and I’m completely aware of the seriousness of that and I can’t look past that.

“There isn’t a chance that I can look past that. This is my dream, fighting at home in front of a London crowd, sold out at the O2 arena, this is my fucking dream man.”

While the fight at home may be important to Aspinall, he knows a victory is what he wants most from the night.

“My focus is on this guy and I’m going to go in there and take him out.”

