The role of ‘The Backup Fighter’ explained by Chael Sonnen

The role of ‘The Backup fighter’.

Following a weigh-in that didn’t have the same issues as a certain, recent UFC card, all of the main fighters for UFC 268 made weight with a bizarre exception. Vincente Luque, the backup fighter for the main event.

Some of the big names in the sport have started to question what should follow a mistake like this and none are quite as prominent as Chael Sonnen.

“Luque… quietly became the backup fighter for this event, which means he’s got one job. Make weight.

“Now, should he get called upon, that’s a very hard spot. He’s agreeing to step in there with no proper preparation against either Kamaru Usman or Colby Covington and he’s agreed to do it on one day’s notice.

“We respect the backup fighter but in all fairness, he missed weight.”

Well here’s a first: Vincente Luque, the backup fighter for #UFC268‘s main event, has missed weight, coming in at 172.2 Not that we seem to need him, but jeez.pic.twitter.com/Nr9J1LG9lK — MMA mania (@mmamania) November 5, 2021

While Luque messed up, Sonnen was quick to explain the tough nature of the role

“Am I kicking a guy while he’s down? I don’t think I am. No harm, no foul. I don’t think this hurts Luque and I don’t think I’m speaking as someone out of school. The son-bitch missed weight.

“I found out 72 hours ago that he was in that position, I didn’t like that. I feel like that is an incredible marketing tool and I feel as though anyone who is tough enough and disciplined enough to go through a training camp, to get licenced, to make the trip and then to actually make weight knowing they could be called upon in less than 24 hours to fight one of the baddest men alive.

“I believe you deserve credit for that, I really do… he didn’t make weight. He got one job.”

The benefit of the role.

While it can be a tough role, Sonnen also detailed how it can be a very rewarding one.

“Listen, we saw Kamaru Usman become the top guy by taking this position, we saw Michael Chandler take this position to become top-guy.

And here we figured it was automatic that Glover Teixeira’s first light heavyweight title defense would be against Jiri Prochazka. 🤔#DWCS | Full video: https://t.co/2rjzJxISWn pic.twitter.com/pcMftk1I92 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) November 3, 2021

“You got Jiri Prochazka up there who took this position as recently as a week ago in the light heavyweight match, be in the front row, get a cameo.

“Looks like he’s going to be fighting Glover next. That’s a very coveted position. What do you do if a guy doesn’t make weight?”

While Sonnen repeatedly asked the question, he also questioned the importance of motivation in the role.

“I’m asking the question. I don’t want to answer it. I don’t want to hurt Luque, I don’t know what happened here.

“Motivation’s a hell of a thing. He did not have a full motivation knowing that it wasn’t going to happen but what if they would have needed him?

“What happens if something happened to Kamaru or Colby which in all fairness… could still happen. We’ve had it happen on fight day before.”

VINCENTE LUQUE (-250) DROPS NIKO PRICE WITH THE LEFT AND TAKES THE FIGHT 👀 👑 pic.twitter.com/X5GUdAuX3W — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) May 10, 2020

How to handle the slip up

Sonnen did pose the question of how you go about penalising someone in this position. While the obvious answer is to cut whatever they were earning as a backup, Sonnen questioned how it would affect Luque’s prospects of fighting for the title.

“I realise that I’m pointing out the obvious but I have another question. What do we do now?

“Generally, I, me, would light the torches and lead the charge that he become the number one contender. Normally. That Luque fight the winner of Colby vs Usman. That, by the way, history would support and by history I’m talking about one goddamn week ago with Jiri Prochazka.

Jiri Prochazka congratulates Glover backstage after his win at #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/g36NPn0dqr — SamMMA🇨🇦👹 (@SamPixelsMMA) October 30, 2021

“What do we do now? We can’t possibly put him in that position but what about his seven wins. Those must mean something. He won those seven fights, I mean, right?

“I am genuinely baffled. He had one job. he didn’t do the job. What do we do?”

