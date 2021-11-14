The Jon Jones gym situation

Jon Jones’ gym situation

Chael Sonnen found himself in a strange place as he tried to speak about Jon Jones without abusing him. The idea that Jones’ mental state was off was one that has left Sonnen holding back on taking shots at Jones. Sonnen understands that Jones has his demons and after relocating his usual abuse towards Albuquerque instead of Jones, he shared his thoughts on Jones’ decision to stay there when looking for a new gym.

After putting Albuquerque down quite a bit, Sonnen said, “Jon stays there and that’s always surprised me. As a guy who came from Albany, that came through New York, who isn’t afraid to move around, that he really put his roots down there in Albuquerque and I think I mean that as a compliment.”

The idea of relocating to another top gym after being temporarily banned from his previous one was one that Sonnen thought Jones would explore but suggested that Jones’ issues when travelling to places like Vegas could be a factor in him staying put.

“I think if Jon was out at Las Vegas, a New York, a Los Angeles, something like this that was an even bigger Metropolis, that even more problems would come and possibly Jon knows that about himself and possibly the most disciplined thing he does in his own life is stay in Albuquerque.

“Possibly, but when this door opened or in this case, with Jackson Wink closed, it seemed as though Jon’s gonna go spread his wings a little bit and he didn’t. He bought himself some time, did a little training at his garage, according to him and he found another gym where he can live at home.”

Potential drama

Sonnen then found the gym relocation particularly strange as he wondered if there could be more drama on the horizon.

“It’s also a Greg Jackson gym. To my understanding of the article, it’s the original Jackson gym. Apparently, Jackson still owns that, affiliate, something along these lines and Jackson is now allowing Jon in there and I’m just wondering, do we got drama.

“Do we have a drama standpoint where Jon Jones just drew a wedge between Jackson Wink?

Sonnen then explained what he meant and pointed out where the drama could be in the Jones gym situation.

“Wink [Mike Winkeljohn] says you can’t be here, Jackson owns a gym that Wink is no part of and all of a sudden Jon’s over.

“Do we have drama? I don’t know. I will look forward to it if we do. That could get very juicy. That could be a very interesting play by Jon Jones and if in fact there is a financial element to it.”

The financial element that Sonnen is referring to is one where Jones doesn’t pay his team an appropriate percentage in comparison to other fighters. While this could be an issue for most managers, Sonnen questioned whether it mattered when the actual amount they were making at the end of the day was as high as it was.

“I’ve been told by Jon’s team that Jon doesn’t honour the code of MMA, which is ten percent to your manager, ten percent to your trainers… I hear that Jon doesn’t write those cheques but he still writes a cheque and he still writes a pretty beautiful cheque.

“If that in fact is what’s happening and now that’s going to Jackson and Wink is being cut out, I don’t know how crazy Wink’s going to be about that.”

Dramatic issue or positive solution?

Alternatively, Sonnen considered the reasons that this move could have been a mutually beneficial solution to the Jones problem.

“On the other side, if you’re Jackson, you’ve a coach, you didn’t want him in your gym. ‘He’s not in your gym. I did exactly what you wanted. It was to keep him out of this gym.’ Just because I have another one across town and I got a relationship with him.

“I mean they can both have their back and forth and I could be completely wrong. Winks in on the whole thing. Keep him out of this facility, go get him over here, we’ll find a way to get everybody back together, we’ll find a way to get everybody back together including myself training.

