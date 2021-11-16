The APEX Centre saved a lot of people, according to Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping on The APEX Centre.

Thinking back to the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Michael Bisping reflected on how much the APEX centre did to help the UFC. Bisping claimed that the APEX centre was a genius idea as it kept us entertained and also saved many jobs in the process.

“If you go back to the start of January 2020 the coronavirus kicked in, the pandemic started and don’t worry I’m not going to get all depressing and talk about that I’m not going to bring everyone down but I am going to talk about The APEX and the stroke of genius that was from the UFC and Dana White.

“I mean because that didn’t save the company but it saved the fighters, saved the employees from getting laid off and more importantly for us as UFC fans it gave us fights still every week and the fights delivered.”

Bisping also reflected on some of the excellent matchups we were able to see because of it.

“We saw some incredible matchups, we saw Daniel Cormier fighting Stipe Miocic, we saw Israel Adesanya get beaten for the first time against Jan Blachowicz and of course, at the weekend we saw Yair Rodriguez take on Max Holloway, in one of the best fights in recent memories.

“In fact, that fight night, Saturday night live from The APEX, tied for the most finishes in UFC history of any fight card whatsoever.”

“We should be friends probably.” MMA is about respect. @BlessedMMA will beat the brakes off you then give you your props 🤝#UFCVegas42 | 7pm | BT Sport 2 HD pic.twitter.com/lKaUJsJDDj — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 13, 2021

Bisping’s love for the smaller venue

Bisping had a lot of positive words for The APEX and spoke about how much he appreciated the smaller venue.

“I sit there and I watch those fights and I’m so close to it and of course in The APEX it kind of makes it more intense because you haven’t got as loud of a crowd.

“Of course, now with some of the restrictions easing there is a select clientele in there and they bring it. Saturday night in there, Yair and Max, the atmosphere, for a small crowd, was unbelievable.

“The fight was spectacular, everybody was on their feet and for me as a commentator, being there, so close to it you can hear every strike land you can hear the cornermen shout and for me that brings a totally different dynamic and I love it.”

I did a review of the incredible Holloway vs Rodriguez fight from the octagon immediately after. Hit the link for full video- https://t.co/znzXH6CM80 pic.twitter.com/hKFv61rSvS — michael (@bisping) November 15, 2021

Different to bigger venues

While the bigger venues can be a very different scenario with huge crowds and a completely different atmosphere, Bisping wanted to make sure venues like The APEX get the respect they deserve.

He said: “Don’t get me wrong, Madison Square Garden, MGM Grand the 02 in London, iconic venues all over the world, that’s great, there’s nothing better as a fighter or even a commentator, you know, walking into the cage and interviewing the fighters in front of a whole crowd and hearing them all cheer and scream and all the rest of it.

“That’s amazing but also being in those small, intimate venues, it’s a very different experience but it is also very very special as well and for me sitting there, so close and seeing what these men and women do to each other every single week, it blows my mind, it does.”

