Glover Teixeira on cutting back on drinking

Teixeira on cutting drinking and gaining focus.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani, on The MMA Hour, Glover Teixeira revealed that part of his success in his later career came from cutting back on the beer.

Teixeira said he never had a problem with drink but could get a bit carried away when out with friends and overdo it.

He said: “Listen, man, I never had a problem with drink but when I sit down I was drinking a lot. I’ll go a bottle of whiskey, a bottle of Hennessy, no problem with my friends, you know, talking shit.

“I never had a really problem with drink. I was not alcoholic, I go whole week without it and then the weekends I like hang out.”

Teixeira was convinced that as he got older the alcohol started to become a bit more of an issue. While he never cut it out completely, with a glass of wine making the odd appearance to help with sleep, slowing down seemed to be the right move.

Jan Blachowicz gifted Glover Teixeira a Polish beer for his birthday. They fight tomorrow 🍻 #UFC267 (via @gloverteixeira) pic.twitter.com/BAutdIrWpK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 29, 2021

“Better I stop. That I stop and more occasional of course but I drink wine through my whole camp. Through my whole camp, I like to drink one or two glasses of wine to help me sleep, help me relax a little bit.

“I have no problem with alcohol. No alcoholic but definitely slow it down a little bit because the age gets to you.”

The last stretch

For a fighter as dedicated as Teixeira, not becoming the champion was a problem and if drinking was an issue, he could happily cut back.

“You want something like I want what’s missing. Sometimes I ask myself, ‘I’m a fucking good fighter, I’m gonna wrestle anyone, I never run away from training, I train more than most of the people that I know.

Polish Power and Brazilian skills on show in Abu Dhabi 🇵🇱 Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira hit the open workouts ahead of #UFC267. pic.twitter.com/k5JjhQw95Y — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 28, 2021

“For me, not to be a champion is missing something. Stop clicking the discipline, I say I’m just going to do this. One last stretch.”

This stretch proved to be a great one for Teixeira as he ended up winning the belt against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267.

“I’m 40 years old, 39 when I start really focusing on my off camp as well and say, you know what, I’m just going to do soft stretch and see where I’m retired and then I call it a day, I retired.

“I just started getting better, start feeling better, start training better, start fighting better.”

Read More About: glover teixeira, UFC