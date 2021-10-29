Jan Blachowicz already knows Glover Teixeira’s game plan

There seemed to be no surprises for either side of the championship bout as Teixeira explains his plan is to take Blachowicz down. A forecast that Teixeira wasn’t surprised to hear.

For UFC 267‘s main event, both fighters know exactly how Glover Teixeira will look to get the belt but have differing views on the likelihood of it happening.

Jan Blachowicz says he knows that Teixeira will look to take him down and believes he also knows the method that he will use to do so. Despite this, he thinks it won’t matter and believes he is ready for it.

“I’ve got everything to stop him, this is the most important.

“Every fight start in stand-up so we start in stand-up. He use his boxing skills to push me to the cage and try to take me down but I want to keep fighting stand-up. It’s not a secret. I plan also already for ground-game.”

Jan Blachowicz battles Glover Teixeira for the UFC light heavyweight crown 👑 #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/BmjtOGFLDR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2021

Teixeira acknowledged that this was his plan but said he could think of more ways to get his opponent to the ground.

“Oh, I’ll get him down. Eiter with my left hand or my takedowns, you know, I’ll get him down.”

When asked if he thought this was likely, Blachowicz said “No, he not.”

The two continued to show their mutual respect and Teixeira praised Blachowicz or being a worthy opponent and a quality champion.

“He’s a fighter man, he’s determination, he’s a good fighter, he come out and fight.

“Great fighter and it’s an honour to be fighting him and I’m here, I’m ready to go. this is my time.”

Jan Blachowicz considers Glover Teixeira a friend, but plans to knock his block off on Saturday. 🇵🇱👊#UFC267 | Full video: https://t.co/MjeaC2R8Tz pic.twitter.com/B0iFacLXo7 — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 27, 2021

Excitement for the bout

Teixeira seemed particularly excited for the fight even claiming to enjoy some of the worse elements of preparation.

“This an amazing time you know. I’m just enjoying. I enjoy everything about the fight game. I enjoy the cutting weight, everything right now because this is a big part of the game.”

While he is excited, he also seemed confused at the present that Blachowicz has ready for him.

“Jan say he got a present for me, I don’t what. He keep saying ‘the present,’ it’s making me curious man. What the hell you got for me. Is it the belt”

Blachowicz then responded saying, “It’s not the belt but you’ll like it. For sure you gonna like it.”

