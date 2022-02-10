“I didn’t remember I was messaging Mick” – Tai Tuivasa reveals how drunk he was when he accepted Derick Lewis fight

Tai Tuivasa’s pre-fight press conference seemed to revolve around more questions about drinking than the fight with Derrick Lewis.

Tai Tuivasa is proud of his reputation as a top-quality fighter that also likes to party but this weekend he will be coming up against the other top entertaining fighter in the heavyweight division, Derrick Lewis.

While Tuivasa wouldn’t expect to get booed too often, fighting Lewis in Lewis’ home of Texas will mean that the crowd might be against him but he doesn’t expect they’ll boo the shoey, his trademark celebration in which he drinks from a shoe.

“Once the cage doors close, nobody can help you anyway, I’m going to expect a few boos. I’m coming to his hometown but that’s expected…

“The shoey won’t get booed, I’ll get booed but the shoey won’t.”

The idea that the shoe in question will get sabotaged by Lewis’ home fans didn’t even seem to put Tuivasa off as he claimed, “That excites me even more.”

Bruv, Tai Tuivasa did a shoey with Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce in the mix! 😱 pic.twitter.com/xAwaHzbcmY — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

As the two most entertaining fighters in the division, if not the entire UFC roster, Tuivasa seems to be up for some joking around with Lewis is he’s up for it, with some pretty horrible consequences in the pipeline.

“He can throw it to me and I’ll do a copy out of his ball guard. I’m keen,” claimed Tuivasa when discussing Lewis throwing his cup into the crowd after his last win.

Lewis does seem quite concerned about hygiene, unlike Tuivasa, so Tuivasa has prepared a gift for him so the two can do a shoey together.

“I got him a birthday present… I got him a shoeyvasa so he doesn’t need to drink out of a dirty shoe.”

Will the heavy-hitting heavyweights steal the show at #UFC271?! 💥@TheBeast_UFC faces Tai Tuivasa this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/0Ub2OvYE1Z — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 8, 2022

With such a reputation for partying, Tuivasa seems to live up to it and even claims he doesn’t even remember talking to Mick Maynard about the Lewis bout.

“I didn’t remember I was messaging Mick, so I was pretty pissed.”

When it actually comes down to the fight, however, Tuivasa is convinced it will be one you won’t want to miss.

“It’s a very exciting fight for me, it’s either I’m going to get my head taken off or I’m going to take his head off.

“That’s why I fight, that’s what excited me and I’m looking forward to putting a show on.”

