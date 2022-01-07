Tai Tuivasa may have let next opponent slip while praising Derrick Lewis

Tai Tuivasa believes the only two heavyweights without the personality of a ‘cardboard box’ are Derrick Lewis and himself.

Tai Tuivasa was on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani before Derrick Lewis came on the show, which had Helwani wondering if Tuivasa would see Lewis as a good fight.

“I’m a massive fan of Derrick Lewis but I do this for the fans and I’d love to step in the cage with him one day but I think he’s a bit up from me at the moment, especially coming off his last win.

“But definitely, I’d love to fight Derrick Lewis.”

Beyond a clear respect for the skills of Lewis, Tuivasa is also a big fan of his personality.

“I think we’ve both got good personalities, we are the fun of this heavyweight division. Other than us, these are all fucking cardboard boxes… but yeah, he’s a great opponent, a great guy.

“I’m a big fan of Derrick Lewis. That’s the way I prove myself. To be the best you’ve got to beat the best and I would definitely like to fight Derrick Lewis.”

The slip

Unfortunately, the fan favourite bout doesn’t look like it will take place and time soon with Lewis saying he’s eying up a fight with Stipe, while Tuivasa already appears to have settled on another name.

“I think my managers hit me with a couple of names. well, one name anyway but I’m a yes man Ariel and I’ve said it before, as long as I try to increase my contract…

“We’re definitely looking at the top six and up and I said I’m going to come for everyone this year and I’m going to stick by it…

“I said yes to a name but we haven’t confirmed the date.”

Considering the current state of the heavyweight division and by eliminating Stipe Miocic, Francis Ngannou, Ciryl Gane and Lewis from the top six names he was looking at, Helwani believed that Tuivasa was likely looking at Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov or Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Bruv, Tai Tuivasa did a shoey with Dustin Poirier’s hot sauce in the mix! 😱 pic.twitter.com/xAwaHzbcmY — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 11, 2021

If Tuivasa was referring to the top six contenders, those three names would make sense but if he meant the six highest ranked fighters then a bout with Blaydes or Volkov could be the most likely options.

Regardless of which fighter Tuivasa goes for next, Lewis is definitely an opponent that Tuivasa will be looking to take on soon after.

“If they said would you fight with him (Lewis), then I’d say yes.

“I think I should fight him for more money. Don’t you reckon? I’m trying to work that way.

“I win this next fight, I go for a bigger contract and then we go from there.”

