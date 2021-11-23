“I wasn’t even asked for the interim fight” – Stipe Miocic feels slighted by the UFC

Stipe Miocic annoyed at the UFC

Despite looking for a bit of a break following the birth of his new son, Stipe Miocic is still annoyed that the UFC didn’t offer him a trilogy fight with Francis Ngannou or even a chance at the interim belt.

“I would have loved them to ask me and understand what the UFC are doing is business but at the same time, I think I would have deserved a trilogy fight.

“I wasn’t even asked for the interim fight. Who knows if I would have even taken it but it would have been nice to have been asked.”

Miocic also reflected on his last bout with Ngannou but still claims he hasn’t watched it back. Despite this, he has a good idea of what he will need to do differently if he does get his trilogy bout.

“Im going to have to [rewatch it] to see what I did right, what I did wrong.

“I let him dictate the pace, I let him do what he wanted, i just didn’t do what I did and I kind of stayed back, got hit a few times and took a terrible shot.

“There was a lot of things I did wrong but listen we all make mistakes and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

Surprisingly, Miocic didn’t find Ngannou’s power to be anything particularly surprising and said instead that he was knocked out just because he didn’t see the shot coming.

“It’s just good shots, it’s just the left hook is the one I didn’t see. I hit him with the right and I came in guns blazing with both my hands down, boom, I didn’t see him and that was the end of it.”

What a knockout! 💥 Francis Ngannou finishes Stipe Miocic in the second round and is the new UFC Heavyweight Champion! 🏆#UFC260 pic.twitter.com/Zz2uyiHEdp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 28, 2021

What’s next

While Miocic wants the title back, he said he could also see other potential bouts.

“I’ll fight anyone. I mean I really want that trilogy fight. Title was mine, I want it back.”

One of the fights that he would take is against Jon Jones and while he understands that Jones would be looking at the title, he believes theres a queue to get there.

“I’m down. He wanted it or something. I don’t know the whole story but I’m down.

“I know he wants the title shot and he’s still probably one of the greatest of all time but you’ve still got an order.

“It’s like me going to light heavyweight and going, ‘I want a shot’ and skip over him.”

One thing Miocic is looking for before retirement, is a boxing match and one with a top fighter. Dana White has been vocal about wanting UFC fighters to cut the boxing talk. In the meantime, however, Miocis does expect to be the heavyweight champion again by this time next year.

See the full interview with Ariel Helwani below.

