“We have to fight. The score has to be settled” – Sterling’s message to Yan

After seeing off Petr Yan in what many will consider a fight of the year contender, Aljamain Sterling still doesn’t seem impressed with his foe.

Petr Yan has been named the interim champ of the bantamweight division after defeating Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 and Aljamian Sterling’s ready for the winner.

While everyone seems impressed with Yan and his impressive victory against some tough competition, Aljamain Sterling claims the fight has given him some important information to beat Yan.

“Good performance but still, I think there was some questions that was answered for me.

“It was good to know who the true number two contender is because they’re going to lose to number one.”

Petr Yan poked fun at his illegal knee during the #UFC267 open workouts and Aljamain Sterling responded 👀 (via @funkmasterMMA, @PetrYanUFC) pic.twitter.com/SDQtxxT6R3 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 27, 2021

A strenuous relationship.

Sterling and Yan’s rivalry is more complicated than most after Yan lost his title shot against the champion due to an illegal knee in a fight that he was otherwise dominating.

While most fans believe that Sterling is ducking the rematch after pulling out of it, Sterling wants to make it clear that he will fight Yan again and would do so even if Sandhagen had won the interim bout.

“It’s a weird relationship again. I think it’s because I want to settle the business with him whether it’s for a title or not.

“We were going to fight again eventually. I told Shelby the same things. Dana, Shelby, the same thing, ‘we have to fight.’ No matter what the score has to be settled.”

Aljamain Sterling says he started planning the bantamweight title unification right after Yan v Sandhagen was over #TheMMAHour pic.twitter.com/zSQOzQBx9t — MMAPurists (@MMAPurists) November 1, 2021

Sterling’s story with Yan

Sterling claimed that he didn’t care who won the fight though, as a rematch with either of the fighters would be welcome to him.

“I didn’t have any horse in the race. Regardless, the rematch between Cory and I was just enough of a big rematch.

“I’m good with it either way because regardless, both fights were big to me.

“Either way, there’s a storyline to be built with either fight.

Sterling believes that the unfinished business with Yan is a compelling storyline as the two have unfinished business.

“With Petr Yan, you’ve got the guy that was dominating from the third round and on till the foul happened. We got an inconclusive finish to that fight so it has to be settled.

“We have to know who the better guy is when we’re both feeling the way we should be feeling, we can give the fans the fight that they deserve to see between number one and number two.”

Dana White confirms there will be no deviating from the plan for “unstoppable” Petr Yan to rematch Aljamain Sterling.#UFC267 | Full video: https://t.co/JbEIxa3JyL pic.twitter.com/4n3gGS99WW — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 30, 2021

The injury

One of the main reasons that people believed Sterling was exaggerating his injury was because he had been sparring after neck surgery. Even Yan commented on how sparring when you’re claiming the injury would prevent you from fighting is bizarre.

Sterling explained that sparring was necessary to see if he could fight. He also says it was a key factor in realising he’d have to pull out.

He also denied that it was a way of ducking the fight, claiming that he’s looking for the pay day.

“I got to be smart here, I can’t just be jumping into something and people want to say I’m sparring. I got to spar to see where I’m at. To see if I can fight, so if I spar I see that I’m having trouble.

“People are making it seem like I’m ducking a fight. I want to fight the guy, I get paid to fight the guy. I want to make money, I haven’t gotten paid in what? Almost seven months now. It’d be nice to make some money.”

Should Sterling win the fight, he claims he will be far from respectful about it after receiving so much hate from fans and the media.

“I can’t wait to do it and shove it up everyone’s asses. I’m going to be so petty man.”

Read More About: mma, UFC