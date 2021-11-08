Chael Sonnen details what needs to happen in the welterweight division

Sonnen’s take on the welterweight situation.

Following on from a video where Sonnen acknowledged that Usman’s dominance could create a problem for the welterweight division, he created another video to shed some light on the answer.

“Where do you go from here? Guys, Khamzat Chimaev.

“We can all play along that Khamzat doesn’t deserve it we can play along and say things like, ‘Well he hasn’t fought anybody in the top ten.’ We can do all that stuff but we don’t mean it guys and neither does anybody else and we have proof.

“If somebody was offered Khamzat Chimaev or you have other contenders that want to now go fight Kamaru Usman. They’re all going to be saying the same thing and that doesn’t work.”

…and @ChaelSonnen was not happy about being left off their lists 😬 pic.twitter.com/6WEm4deUd7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 20, 2021

The same thing

The thing that Sonnen suspects they will all say is a worry that White has previously expressed. People trying to avoid Chimaev’s wrestling skills is inevitable but Sonnen sees this as a plus.

“If the champion says and Kamaru hasn’t said this… ‘that guy doesn’t deserve it’ or if the other boys who think their numbers should come up because they’ve won more fights or been here longer, ‘Chimaev isn’t ranked therefore Chimaev doesn’t qualify.’

“If that was said and Dana pointed the gun back at those guys and said, ‘OK, I’ll make you a deal… I can’t give you Kamaru right now but I can give you Chimaev and if you beat Chimaev, I’ll solidify it ahead of time as the number one contender’s match.’ Those guys are then going to find reasons to not have to fight Chimaev.”

Chael Sonnen: “And NEW Colby Covington… I’ve known Colby since he’s 11 years old. I’m standing with him. He’s going to find a way to be the champion of the world.” 🇺🇸🗽 via @espnmma #UFC268 @ChaelSonnen pic.twitter.com/ayTpAfaM9B — UFC Historian™ (@UFCHistorian) November 6, 2021

What that would mean for the division

With Usman recently expressing that he wants to take some time off to spend with his daughter, who fainted at UFC 268, it could allow for some time for the rest of the division to clarify contenders.

With Covington looking for a bout against Masvidal, Chimaev could make a good challenge for Vincente Luque or Leon Edwards. The logic Sonnen is using is that whoever takes on Chimaev should deserve a title fight if they are able to take him on and win but could allow Chimaev a chance to prove he is ready for the title shot.

Colby Covington doesn’t believe Jorge Masvidal has the skills to beat anyone in the welterweight division any more, labelling his old friend “nothing.” pic.twitter.com/HvIq2UTA2W — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) November 4, 2021

“You see what the problem is if you’re Dana. Dana has a job to bring the best guy. That is what the UFC does. Dana has been crystal clear from day one and it is not always what’s best for business.

“It is who is the next best guy. Give him his shot. So if that’s Chimaev, you cannot argue against it. The champion could not argue against it. Not that the champion has but the fellow contenders could not argue against it.

“The fellow contenders cannot say I am the next best thing and I’m not going to fight with this… you can’t do it… That is going to bolden, empower and strengthen Chimaev’s position.”

