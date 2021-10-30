Sonnen on the secret to Teixeira’s longevity

Chael Sonnen believes that he knows how Teixeira is still competing after all these years and also thinks he knows how the fight with Blachowicz will go.

Chael Sonnen recalls training with Teixeira years ago and thinks he knows what makes him stand apart from other fighters as Teixeira looks to claim the belt at the age of 42.

“Of all the time that I spent with Glover, and he was very good and I can feel the skill which I’m sure doesn’t surprise you but it (the secret to getting better with age) was an attitude,” he said.

“More than anything else there was a positive attitude. We would be at the workouts and the whole team would be grinding on something called an airdyne bike and Glover would be in the corner yelling out chants for everybody.

“He was just a positive guy, always wanted to get this opportunity back, he’s always believed in himself. He did not come this far to only come this far. He’s going to try to become the champion of the world.”

BLACHOWICZ vs TEIXEIRA! #UFC267 is LIVE and FREE TOMORROW on @ESPNPlus at 2pm ET pic.twitter.com/m69mUesBl9 — danawhite (@danawhite) October 29, 2021

Sonnen on Teixeira’s dangerous opposition

The man standing in his way, however, is also a very skilled fighter and one that Sonnen believes has more skills than most expect. Utilising his newfound grappling skills should be Blachowicz’s route to victory according to Sonnen.

“It’s the threat of the takedown that’s going to open up those hands for Jan Blachowicz. The mere fact that Blachowicz took for 10 minutes, two straight rounds, took and held down Izzy Adesanya is going to be in the mind of Glover Teixeira.

“It’s a weapon and a tool we’ve never seen Blachowicz use before. So now Glover, who he thought was preparing for a pure kickboxer, though he was coming out just for pure fisticuffs, knows that his opponent has an extra tool. Jan can use that. He doesn’t even have to take him down.

“Jan just needs to use the threat, he needs to make Glover look for it, change elevation and pop back up. Keep the opponent guessing.

Polish Power and Brazilian skills on show in Abu Dhabi 🇵🇱 Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira hit the open workouts ahead of #UFC267. pic.twitter.com/k5JjhQw95Y — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) October 28, 2021

Don’t judge a book by it’s cover

The expectation is that Teixeira will be slower than his younger counterpart. Sonnen, however, doesn’t see any signs of age-related fatigue seeping in.

“In theory, this is a working theory so I’ll just speak to the rumours going around the internet.

“Jan Blachowicz, being the younger of the fighters is supposed to be the faster of the fighters and I know that father time catches us all.

“I don’t buy into the fact that it’s caught Glover yet. I see no evidence that Glover has slowed down, I see no evidence that Glover has been getting punched more.”

Jan Blachowicz gifted Glover Teixeira a Polish beer for his birthday. They fight tomorrow 🍻 #UFC267 (via @gloverteixeira) pic.twitter.com/BAutdIrWpK — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 29, 2021

What to expect

“These guys are the same guys. They’re both orthodox, they both stand six feet tall, they both weigh in at 205 pounds, they like to kickbox and they and they both got good grappling.

“If you look at their resumes, these two guys are identical. History tells us when you put guys that are identical, you don’t have it for a long drawn out fight. Someone gets to the target faster and somebody puts the other one to sleep.”

