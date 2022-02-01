Chael Sonnen spots big issues with Conor McGregor’s return

Chael Sonnen has realised some big issues involved in Conor McGregor’s return to the octagon

While Conor McGregor seems to be pointing to his readiness for a full training camp, Chael Sonnen has noticed a few things that need to be cleared up before a return from the Irish fighter.

Part one of the issue is that Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier fighting each other seems like a better option for the two fighters than either one fighting McGregor again.

While another Diaz fight would make more sense than a Poirier bout to most fans, Sonnen didn’t see it as being that clear cut. He thought that the two would be of similar interest but saw Poirier as a quality send-off for Diaz if it’s the last we see of him.

“Nate Diaz’s last fight, you’ve got something special that deserves to be done just right,” said Sonnen on his YouTube.

“Poirier vs Conor works, I understand that but part four is a little weird. Particularly when two and three didn’t have a single round won by Conor. It was very uncompetitive.”

McGregor’s potential bouts aren’t limited to Poirier and Diaz but with the lightweight division seeming well matched up at the moment, a clear-cut rival for McGregor doesn’t seem readily available.

"He's irrelevant right now!" "There's a card May 7, I want to fight the Brazilian champ in Brazil.@Justin_Gaethje isn't about to let @TheNotoriousMMA leapfrog him for a shot at @CharlesDoBronxs. 🎤 @CarolinePearce pic.twitter.com/IIxYqesFMJ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2022

Other Issues

McGregor’s recent bulk could also prove problematic as it doesn’t show where he intends to compete. If he intends to drop back down to his 155-pound competitive weight, the whole endeavour will have seemed pointless.

“Conor’s got to give us a little more info too, he’s putting pictures out, he’s 190 pounds.

“Is he planning on stopping by 170? Is he planning on going back to 155? It just depends on the day that you talk to him.”

One thing that Sonnen does know with confidence is that McGregor has the ability to make a fight big regardless of who his opponent is set to be.

“Conor has been for a meaningful period of time and will live the rest of his career on the same unique spot that he monopolies. Which is, whatever he does, is going to work.

“Does Conor have the same pursuit of getting back to a world championship? If that answer is yes he has to pick a division.”

