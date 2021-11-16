Chael Sonnen refers to Conor McGregor as ‘a little rich weirdo’

Sonnen vs McGregor.

Chael Sonnen has taken to Twitter, claiming that Conor McGregor is turning into ‘a little rich weirdo’ and its ‘not for the first time’.

Sonnen began by saying “@TheNotoriousMMA is turning into a little rich weirdo.”

The statement warranted a witty response from McGregor as he replied, “Says the little broke weirdo.”

Sonnen then decided to offer McGregor a warning, telling ‘The Notorious One’ that it wasn’t too late to walk away.

Chael sonnen on Conor McGregor’s retirement loll pic.twitter.com/fnSmWSqZc3 — Ajith (@TwistedDarce) June 7, 2020

“It’s not too late to stay off my radar

“Just put down the shot-glass of awful bottom-shelf whiskey, turn off your phone, and back outta the big-boy saloon niiiice n’ sloooow…”

McGregor, having none of it, responded by saying, “Just set up the tripod, in the corner of your boxroom, and tell your 2 views the promo code for the window sheen”

The two wrapped it up for now with Sonnen saying, “Oh; And leave a nice heartfelt apology on the table as you exit.”

To which, McGregor responded, “A nice tip.”

Chael Sonnen doesn’t think you can compare the Khabib-McGregor rivalry to his feud with Anderson Silva: “You don’t get to look at Anderson and I, two leaders of the industry, and then look at two jobbers.” #Bellator208 pic.twitter.com/O3GzQ75GQl — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 13, 2018

The Backstory

This isn’t the first time Sonnen has questioned whether McGregor was becoming ‘a little rich weirdo’ as could be seen in his video from September.

The video came after McGregors’ infamous visit to the MTV awards, an appearance that Sonnen would have put him on blast for regardless of his encounter with Machine gun Kelly.

“Here’s what I don’t want for Conor. As a Conor defender, openly, I don’t want him to be a little rich weird guy. I don’t want that for him and he’s getting and hedging dangerously close to being a little rich weirdo. It’s a very fine line.

“The fact that he was there is not great if you’re someone like me that tries to come out and perpetuate Conor’s cool. That’s tough man, what are you doing at the MTV awards.”

His attendance at the show was enough for Sonnen to question his ‘coolness’ but getting in an argument with Machine Gun Kelly was laughable for Sonnen.

“If you’re ever at a show where Machine Gun Kelly is about to be recognised for doing a good job, you’re at a weird show man.

“I can’t defend that he was at this nerd show, ok, he’s not as cool of a guy as I thought he was. Cool guy would never go to a red carpet at something like this.”

