The first thing Chael Sonnen looks for when he hears the crowd boo

The Daniel Cormier’s crowd comment that stuck with Chael Sonnen.

Chael Sonnen was discussing a comment that Daniel Cormier once made to him and it has led Sonnen to look at the crowds’ power over a fight in a new way.

Cormier claimed to Sonnen that in the face of tough opposition, which was Roy Nelson in this situation, he would do the unpopular move of slowing the fight down with a clinch against the cage.

“I’m going to push him into the fence,” said Cormier. “I’m going to put up with the crowd booing and I’m going to chop away at this guy. Then I’m going to do it again and do it again.

Sonnen appreciated that comment from Cormier as it has made him think more deeply about the consequences of the audience’s cheers and boos on a fight.

“I always appreciated that comment by Daniel because I have seen athletes as well as referees, for that matter, change their behaviours based on the reaction of the audience,” said Sonnen.

Oct19.2013 Daniel Cormier competes in his final fight in the Heavyweight division for 5 years, when he defeats Roy Nelson by unanimous decision pic.twitter.com/b81scqIU9s — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) October 20, 2019

The referee

One area where this becomes a particular issue, is with the involvement of the referee.

“I have even seen positions where, maybe not a whole lot is happening but it’s a good enough position on the ground, maybe a side-control and the crowd will be responding and the first person you see move is the referee.

“The person who was cool and the gang with it a moment ago is now, at the behest of the audience, second-guessing his own decision to stand guys up and restart them.”

It has become such an apparent concept for Sonnen, that he now looks right at the referee as soon as the boos begin.

“When I hear the crowd booing, as a matter of fact, it’s the first thing that I, the viewer, look for. The minute I hear the crowd boo I instantly find the referee and guys, it’s within a two count.

“That referee has now moved. His body language will change. He is demonstrating, through body language, that he is considering giving into the reaction of the crowd.”

Some really kind words from Chael Sonnen on Gilroy High wrestling coach (and UFC legend) Daniel Cormier and DC’s dedication to the community. Chael talks about DC as a coach around 1:15. pic.twitter.com/pPPre508sZ — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) August 21, 2020

The home advantage

Interestingly, Sonnen points out that a home crowd can do a lot for a fighter in this situation.

“When you have a guy fighting at home, that could be a big deal. When you do get a fight to that ground, you have x amount of time to figure out what you’re going to do then.

To catch your breath, to assess your positioning, to think about advancements you have x amount of time.

“I’ve seen a number of guys who are fighting at home, who have that home crowd start yelling and booing the second you hit the ground and I have seen referees demonstrate, through body language, that they’re listening and paying attention.”

Another way that this point resonates with Sonnen is that every time he saw Cormier do it, he felt as if he was a part of it.

“Carry that over to what Daniel said because that’s the athlete. Daniel said as the athlete. before and after a fight ‘I’m aware they’re going to boo. I do not care. I’m going to do it over and over again and I’m never going to care’

“Then Daniel went out and did it. he didn’t just do it that fight. He did it in other fights and every time he did it to somebody else I’d personally enjoy it.”