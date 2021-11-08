“He is a top five ever” – Chael Sonnen puts Colby Covington in his all time ranks

Covington makes Sonnen’s top five list

Chael Sonnen is sure about the abilities of Colby Covington but worries that people won’t be able to appreciate how talented he really is while Kamaru Usman is around.

“Kamaru Usman is a top-two Welterweight of all time. It’s down to Kamaru and Saint-Pierre for goodness sakes, he’s a top two of all time. Colby Covington is a top-five.

“Not only is Colby Covington, clearly, the second baddest dude on earth… he is a top-five ever.”

Sonnen highlighted how tough this fact must be for Covington considering what it takes to get to where he is.

My best part of the fight. Kamaru Usman dropping Colby Covington twice. PS: Colby is tough. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/PbqGE0x3F5 — Oh’ Kelvin (@kelvinekerete) November 7, 2021

“You reach the height of greatness, you got to what you went for, you got as good as you ever dreamed about getting.

“You were given the opportunities you only dreamed and fantasised, prayed to your god that maybe would come your way.

“The one guy in history that can beat you, happens to be competing in the same sport, for the same dream, at the same time as you are.”

The situation

Covington’s situation is unfortunate but unfortunately far from unique. Dana White had recently spoken about the Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones’ rivalry being the only one greater than that of the current welterweight adversaries. A subject that Sonnen was happy to use for his comparison.

“Daniel Cormier spoke about this and I don’t know that there’s anybody better to speak about it than Daniel Cormier because not only did this happen to DC, it happened to him twice.

“He’s competed at the same time as the greatest to have done it at his weight class which is Jon Jones. What do you do?

A moment between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington after their fight. #UFC268 pic.twitter.com/VzZz8MiXjM — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2021

Where does the rivalry go from here?

Sonnen believes that Covington could struggle to get another shot at the belt now that he’s lost twice and doesn’t believe it’s fair.

“This is wildly unfair guys, do we need to change these rules? When I tell you the rule that Colby Covington can’t get back to a world title fight, I’m speaking about precedence. Is it time to change that?

“One thing we know that Dana White found for sure in that contest, is he found the two best guys. For sure, there is a gap between Kamaru and Colby and the field. There is a gap.

“Should it be right that Colby can’t return to that spot just because he stubbed his toe a couple of times?”

Tonight I dedicate this fight to the men and women of the NYPD & first responders all across America. 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 #ufc268 pic.twitter.com/2RTL8UU0oa — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) November 7, 2021

Where does this leave Covington?

Despite what Covington may say, Sonnen believes he knows that Usman is the better fighter but doesn’t think that will stop as tough of a competitor as Covington

“Colby agrees with everything I just said. Don’t expect you’re going to hear it out of his mouth but he agrees with what I said. He agrees Kamaru Usman’s the best fighter in the world, he agrees Kamaru Usman is a top two to have ever done it, he agrees that Kamaru is the top pound-for-pound guy right now.

“He still went out there and battled him for now, a total of 10 rounds. Never wilted once, never backed down once.

“You think Colby wasn’t hurt last night, think he wasn’t exhausted? Had nothing to do with it. Colby is a dirty gritty competitor. Where will we go from here?”

Read More About: mma, UFC