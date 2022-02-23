Sinead Kavanagh v Leah McCourt: TV channel details, fight time and odds

Sinead Kavanagh vs Leah McCourt prepare for biggest Irish clash in years

There’s a very strong argument to be made that Sinead Kavanagh vs Leah McCourt is the biggest Irish clash in combat sports in years, if not ever and it’s one that will be at a reasonable hour for Irish viewers to view.

With both fighters in one of the top promotions in the world and fighting to have a shot at Cris Cyborg, the Bellator event can only be made bigger by the fact that it will be in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

Here’s everything you need to know about McCourt and Kavanagh’s bout.

🇮🇪 @SineadKavanagh0 fears no one! As the first Irish woman to sign with Bellator, “KO” has always left it all inside the cage 🔥 See Kavanagh vs. McCourt LIVE on Feb. 25th at The @3ArenaDublin.#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/pp8AN7V451 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) February 8, 2022

Leah McCourt v Sinead Kavanagh: What time and TV channel is it on?

Kavanagh vs McCourt may be the main draw for Irish fans but it isn’t the main event on the Bellator 275 card.

The prelims will start at 6pm and will run till 9pm when the main card starts. The prelims will also feature a host of Irish fighters including Darragh Kelly and Danni McCormack

On the main card, there will be three bouts before Kavanagh and McCourt including Ciaran Clarke’s bout against Abou Tounkara and following it will be the main event, number 1 contender Austin Vanderford against middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi.

While the prelims will be available on Youtube, the main event will be broadcast on Virgin Media.

The most anticipated Irish fight in MMA history? Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt! Live on Virgin Media Sport this Friday!#Bellator275 pic.twitter.com/F4goTLBrGP — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) February 22, 2022

The fight

McCourt vs Kavanagh is expected to be a close one with Kavanagh tipped as a slight favourite at 4/5 on Paddy Power at the time of writing.

Kavanagh’s rise almost took her to the very top of the division but she slipped at the last hurdle when it came time to face one of the toughest to ever grace the sport, Cris Cyborg.

While Kavanagh (7-5) now has experience fighting the best, McCourt’s 6-1 record has her looking like the more interesting prospect. Would a win against Kavanagh be enough to launch her into title contention though?

I’ll let god do it instead pic.twitter.com/jwp85sVM2j — Leah McCourt (@leahmccourtmma) February 20, 2022

One other setback that occurred was the disappearance of Peter Queally from the event due to a leg injury, one that would see the event lose one of the top Irish competitors and the atmosphere of his iconic walkout.

