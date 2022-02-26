Sinead Kavanagh vs Leah McCourt breakdown

Sinead Kavanagh showed great heart to grind out a decision victory over a strategic Leah McCourt in their Bellator 275 bout

A conflicted crowd didn’t seem to have a preference over who won at the beginning of Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt’s Bellator 275 bout.

With favouritism seeming to go towards the Dub, a slight majority of the audience support.

While there wasn’t much between the support for either side, the home advantage might have had the Dub slightly ahead in audience cheers.

The bout started relatively slowly with McCourt throwing a teep kick to keep Kavanagh away. Kavanagh attempted to get closer with a flurry of fists but no sooner than she closed the distance, McCourt took her down.

McCourt pressed down on Kavanagh from the top to fatigue her opponent early on, pushing her forearm to Kavanagh’s neck and throwing elbows to the body to wear her down.

Kavanagh regained control, looking dangerously close to breaking McCourt’s arm but McCourt defied the odds and the crowd’s expectation by surviving the dangerous period.

A return to the feet saw Kavanagh bring her boxing back into the mix as the first round ended.

Second Round

As the second round kicked off, Kavanagh used her power to control the clinch against the cage, preventing McCourt from tripping her as she threw some solid shots.

McCourt seemed to go for the neck while the two clinched but did so only to see Kavanagh gain top position when they hit the ground.

The two went between the ground and the clinch with dangerous ground and pound coming from Kavanagh. McCourt was quick to deal with this by knocking Kavanagh onto her back with an impressive kick from the ground, seeking out top position once she had done so.

Kavanagh overextended and hurt her knee while throwing a punch in that round which played a big part in the third.

“I don’t know what happened, I just buckled the leg,” said Kavanagh afterwards of her injury.

“I couldn’t stand up and punch her so I just went to the dog fight.”

Round Three

McCourt came out firing leg kicks as she realised that her opponent was injured. She subsequently elbowed Kavanagh’s legs when the two were on the ground again.

Kavanagh did well to avoid serious danger from McCourt as she held a dangerous position with plenty of scope for ground and pound.

McCourt continued to wear Kavanagh out on the ground with more body shots and forearm pressure to the neck but Kavanagh regained control with some big hits to wrap up the bout.

McCourt vs Kavanagh

The crowd cheered on both fighters at the end but went ballistic as Kavanagh ultimately had her hand raised proving the Dub had the home crowd’s support.

John Kavanagh assisted the limping fighter from the octagon before Conor McGregor stepped in to help her backstage.

