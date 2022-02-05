Sean Strickland is “an absolute psychopath” according to Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping likes Sean Strickland but had to admit that he considers him “an absolute psychopath”.

Michael Bisping has been around fighters for a long time, so when someone like Sean Strickland comes along and stands out as being particularly aggressive or ‘psychotic’, you know they’re on another level.

“He’s a psycho,” said Bisping of Strickland.

“He’s an absolute psychopath. In a good way and I don’t care because that’s what I want inside the octagon.”

Strickland has gained his own level of infamy at this point because of what he says outside the octagon and Bisping knows firsthand how strong some of his comments may be.

“He has said some crazy things, he said that he hopes one day he can kill someone in the octagon.

“He came on my podcast and threatened to kill Harrington, one of the producers. Threatened to kill him… in his sleep.”

While Strickland isn’t the most mannerly, polite personality in the UFC, Bisping doesn’t care because he feels that Strickland does what he’s supposed to do as a fighter.

“Yes, Strickland is a psycho but I tune in and I watch people fight in a cage and sometimes they may be a little off-kilter.

“Maybe not the person that you want to bring home to meet your grandmother, perhaps.”

Bisping has even sparred with Strickland before and while he denies that Strickland got the better of him, he seems to have enjoyed his company, praising what Strickland brings with him.

“When I sparred with him, the first time, he said to me afterwards, ‘hey, I’m even better on the ground Bisping’ as if to say he kicked my ass.

“He’s never kicked my ass. Never, ever, ever once but he’s a character and I like him. I like what he brings to the table.”

Strickland is set to fight Jack Hermansson on the main event of UFC Vegas 47 tonight.

