Sean O’Malley compares his second fight pay to Paddy Pimblett’s

Sean O’Malley reveals how much more he made in his second UFC fight than Paddy Pimblett.

Following news that Paddy Pimblett only received a $24,000 payment for his UFC London performance, with $12,000 for showing up and $12,000 as a bonus, Sean O’Malley compared his second fight earnings to Pimblett’s poor purse.

“I didn’t make 12 and 12 my second fight,” revealed O’Malley on his podcast.

“My first fight I made 10 and 10, my second I made 20 and 20 or something like that… It is what it is.”

While O’Malley didn’t make too big of a deal out of the money that Pimblett earned, when he heard that some people claimed it’s good money for a short fight, O’Mally became quite frustrated.

Paddy Pimblett pulls back the curtain on his #UFCLondon contracted pay. 🧐 Full story: https://t.co/GTSwm9mGtD pic.twitter.com/qOcPTcodyp — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) March 23, 2022

“If you have any idea what it’s like to go through a training camp, a fight camp… You wouldn’t do it for that much money.

“Even if someone said I’ll give you a hundred dollars to do a six-week fight camp…

“Most people couldn’t finish a fight camp. The injuries you’ve got to deal with, the training you’ve got to keep up with.”

A big draw

Considering how poor the payday was for Pimblett, especially considering how much he has to pay to his trainers and others around him, a lot of fans have returned to complaining about fighter pay.

PADDY PIMBLETT GETS IT DONE IN ONE! 🔴@theufcbaddy put the squeeze on him! 💪#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/ebWmwYjmbX — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 19, 2022

While some might argue that it is early days for the up-and-coming star, Pimblett’s draw is undeniable, especially considering how high up he featured on the UFC London card.

“It’s interesting if you’re from a different country like that how they back you,” said O’Malley while discussing Pimblett’s draw.

“The United States, it’s not really like that, which is kind of weird.

“I’m surprised he wasn’t the co-main. I guess with his second fight he wouldn’t be the main but I think he’s probably a bigger star than the other guy but I guess people are saying it would go crazy for Tom (Aspinall) too.”

Read More About: mma, UFC