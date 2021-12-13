“Don’t say stupid s**t” – Sean O’Malley joins Dominick Cruz in slamming Daniel Cormier’s commentary

Sean O’Malley adds to Dominick Cruz’s complaints on Daniel Cormier’s commentary.

If Daniel Cormier thought his commentary career was going to be easy, Dominick Cruz and Sean O’Malley have certainly given him a lot to consider.

After Cruz said that he mute’s Cormier’s commentary because he feels like Cormier doesn’t do his homework, O’Malley decided to add to this by calling Cormier’s fight IQ into question.

He said: “I want to thank myself for looking at the clock and seeing how much time was left because some people… Daniel Cormier… my last fight, he’s like, ‘Oh my god, he’s looking at the clock,’ yeah I’m going to look at the clock.

@SugaSeanMMA great win tonight , you and I spoke this week you could have told me that! It was simple I wouldn’t have done anything but took you criticism. You looked great tonight ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 12, 2021

“If I didn’t look at the clock I wouldn’t know how much time I have left. I’ve got to know, should I empty my tank and try to take this dude out or should I wait and have the rest of the fight to save my energy.”

Going by Cormier’s impressive accomplishments as a fighter, O’Malley thought he should know better.

“That kind of bugged me that he kept saying it. Dude’s a double-champ. What’s your fight IQ? You think Lebron James is going to drive the ball down the court and not look at the clock. Amateur.”

🌈 @SugaSeanMMA made it 3 straight W’s as he stopped Raulian Paiva in the first round! 🔥#UFC269pic.twitter.com/vaBj6qT6LX — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 12, 2021

“Maybe I remind him of a young Jon Jones”

Despite his annoyance at Cormier, O’Malley accepted that commentating is a hard job that he would struggle with.

“Don’t say stupid shit. It’s hard though. That’s a hard, hard job. I couldn’t do his job. I could not sit up there and commentate that many fights, I would sound like a complete idiot.”

Another issue that seems to bother O’Malley even more, is that he believes Cormier wants him to lose.

“I’ve always felt like DC wants me to lose. I don’t know, I could be completely wrong but I just sat down with him the other day and it’s not like he doesn’t like me personally but I just feel like he kind of wants to see me lose.

“I don’t know what it is. Maybe I remind him of a young Jon Jones.”

