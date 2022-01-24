Sean O’Malley’s head coach comments on Sean Strickland’s mental health

Tim Welch’s take on Sean Strickland

While speaking on his podcast with Sean O’Malley, Tim Welch (O’Malley’s head coach) had some strong comments about Sean Strickland’s mental health.

Following on from some of the outrageous comments that Strickland makes and the aggression he has shown, Welch decided to make his opinions public.

Mother fucker!!!! Max I’m coming for you.. Dana set this up 205 lol!!!! Lol @Karma_Rx “I don’t fuck losers” pic.twitter.com/TwBOYUL5CM — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 15, 2022

“There’s something wrong in that dudes head isn’t there. He’s a fucking freak. You read his Twitter dude, he is not healthy.

“He’s not healthy but I want to watch him fight.”

To which, O’Malley added, “It’s kind of sad.”

When discussing how Strickland had been in the UFC since 2014, Welch said that he had always been a top fighter but felt for those around him in training.

“I remember him, he was on fucking streak, no one was beating him. He’s been good for a long ass time.

“It would be a pain in the ass to have him as a sparring partner though. You know you’re just fighting every time.”

Sean O’Malley

O’Malley did feel the need to step in at this point to explain why fighters feel the need to spar someone like Sean Strickland.

“That’s where it comes for some sparring partners. Their ego is so big they can’t say no, I’m not gonna spar you, it’s not fucking worth it.”

The idea of avoiding training too hard comes into play a lot these days for the longevity of fighters and O’Malley is one who agrees with it.

Sean Strickland getting in some good training pic.twitter.com/OhUM9XPDGw — AMG (@WarriorBetMMA) February 1, 2021

O’Malley wouldn’t have any interest in sparring a fighter like Strickland as he values not getting hit in the head too much.

“I feel like I’ve gotten to a spot where I’m not going to fight dude, I’m not getting into a fistfight with this guy if I’m not getting paid.

“I’m not doing it. It’s not good for my brain, it’s not good for my body, I only have a certain amount of scraps, and I think everyone does, and I’m not going to waste them in the gym.

“That’s where I feel I’ve been able to do good but it’s hard because I kind of feel like a pussy but it’s more intelligent.”

