Sean O’Malley isn’t counting Aljamain Sterling out in Petr Yan rematch

Sean O’Malley thinks Aljamain Sterling still stands a chance of beating Petr Yan despite performance in their first bout

While many have been downplaying Aljamain Sterling’s skills since his loss to Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley is one fighter who could still see him posing a threat.

“Aljamain’s smart, he’s not a stupid guy,” said O’Malley on Michael Bisping’s podcast.

“He’s a very, very high level, his resume speaks for its self. I think he went in with the wrong game plan.”

The big issue that O’Malley sees with Sterling’s game plan in the first fight was his inability to gauge Yan’s pacing.

O’Malley on Yan.

O’Malley thinks that Yan tends to keep the fight slow at the start and that Sterling would do well to keep that in mind for the rematch.

“He went in there and gassed out in a couple of rounds.

“If you watch Petr’s fights, you know he’s going to cruise for a little bit, try to figure out and then start putting on the pressure in the later rounds. He does that every fight.

“Aljamain Sterling’s got to see that, got to recognise that and come in with a different gameplan.”

O’Malley even went as far as to say that he believes Sterling could win the bout but did admit that he didn’t see it happening.

“I think Aljamain has skills and he has the skills, he could beat Petr. I don’t necessarily see it happening but I’m not counting him out.

“He’s a top, top bantamweight for a reason and I think it’s going to be a very interesting fight.”

Sean O’Malley has no interest in a match up with Cody Garbrandt ⛔ Who would you like to see Suga Sean face next?👇#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/RbpdTWqGI1 — Sportskeeda MMA (@sportskeedaMMA) January 7, 2022

Cody Garbrandt.

While O’Malley may be a few fights off a title shot himself, former champion, Cody Garbrandt, has already called him out.

O’Malley doesn’t believe that this would serve him well at this point.

“He’s one in six or something… I think he’s won on fight since 2017. I go out there and beat him, it doesn’t really do what it would have three or four fights ago.”

While that fight mightn’t be an immediate choice, O’Malley did throw out other names that he would be happy to fight, like rob Font but also claims that he isn’t immediately ready for a fight camp.

