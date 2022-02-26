Scott Coker discusses Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis and another Sinead Kavanagh title fight

Scott Coker made his way to Dublin for Bellator 275 and spoke about some big topics in Irish MMA

Following an intense Bellator card in Dublin, there was no shortage of topics for the promotion’s president, Scott Coker, to discuss.

Sinead Kavanagh

Following a tough battle with Leah McCourt, Sinead Kavanagh proved that she is one of the toughest fighters in her division, battling through a leg injury to grind out the win.

While Kavanagh’s performance was impressive, her injury might be a cause for concern as Scott Coker revealed that he’s ready to put her in for another title shot if she’s able to fight again soon.

“I think we should wait to see if she’s seriously injured or not and we’ll offer her the title fight.

“I’m going to chat to John (Kavanagh) about that. If he wants to do it, we’ll do it but if she’s injured and needs surgery, I’m not sure.

“He says it’ll probably take three to four days (to get it checked) and they’ll let us know.”

Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis

Coker seemed excited to see Conor McGregor at the Dublin event and was eager to see McGregor back inside the octagon.

“Listen, he’s a legend, he’s done so much for the sport and I look forward to seeing him back in the cage sometime soon.”

While he was eager to see him in the octagon, it didn’t seem as though he was looking for that fight to be in Bellator as he played off a comment that McGregor’s UFC contract is almost up.

One other fighter that Coker had to mention at an Irish event was Dillon Danis. While it could be easy to forget that Danis is still a Bellator fighter due to his absence from the octagon, his presence on social media is sure to remind everyone that he’s still looking to fight and Coker is well aware of that.

“He’s been texting me all weekend saying he wants to get back in so as soon as I get back home I’m going to call him and put something together.”

While injuries have held Danis back, Coker claimed that if Danis really wants the fight, it’s there for him.

“If he’s ready to go, we’re ready to go.”

