Sandhagen reveals biggest threats when fighting Yan

Cory Sandhagen revealed what he needs to be wary of for his interim title bout against Petr Yan at UFC 267

When coming up against opposition that’s as tough as Yan, Sandhagen was sure to have certain areas where he would need to prepare but believes he has done enough to go against the Russian.

“I think he does a really good job defending himself and I think that he’s a powerful offensive threat.

“He wears on people. That’s kind of his M.O on people when he fights them and we’re prepared for that”

Yan, however, only spoke on Sandhagen’s openings in the pre-fight press conference. When speaking about Sandhagen’s style, he said, “I see he do a lot of unnecessary movements and I see where I can catch him.”

Yan’s striking level has been proven in the Bantamweight division but Sandhagen has also gone up against some of the division’s best strikers. When asked how he compared to Sandhagen’s previous opponents, Yan said, “I think we’ll see this Saturday night. They think that I’m the champion. I’ll prove it”

Sandhagen gave more credit to Yan when it came to striking claiming that both he and his opponent were the top strikers in the division and expects that will make the interim title bout a great one.

“I think me and him are probably at the top of the list as far as UFC guys goes for striking. We just do it completely differently.

“I think that that’s what makes this fight so exciting and I’m really pumped that everyone else is really excited about it too and we’ll see whose style reigns supreme.”

Aljamain Sterling

The winner will face Aljamain Sterling next, for a shot at the belt. Yan lost to Sterling via DQ after hitting him with an illegal knee in a fight that Yan had otherwise been winning.

During his open workout, Yan joked about the illegal knee by pretending to do it to his trainer. This garnered a response from Sterling on Twitter saying “Hilarious! Don’t lose another belt!” Yan commented on the move, simply saying “This strike is always with me now”

Petr Yan open workout 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/ZDDrr98Ccg — Timeline Sports (@timeline_sport) October 27, 2021

Sterling was in favour of a Sandhagen win but believes it will be a close fight. Sterling claimed that people who had stopped believing in Sandhagen after he had beaten him were wrong to do so. He even went as far as to say that he was lucky to have won the way he did

“This kid is so freaking good,” Sterling said of Sandhagen. “I got away with highway robbery. That’s the way I look at it. I managed to scum this guy for a quick takedown, get on his back and not give him an opportunity to escape.”

.Two high-level bantamweight fighters are scrapping for the interim title this Saturday at #UFC267 and it’ll be a game of inches. Can Cheatr Pan find an answer for the footwork and dynamic striking of the “Sandman”

•

Who takes homes the @UFC Interim Title?#TheWeeklyScraps! pic.twitter.com/iIZywTAqZP — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 27, 2021

Dana White was also asked if the interim bout should actually be considered to be for the real belt. White, however, maintained that this is what interim belts are for.

“I don’t think it’s unfair. These two are gonna fight for the interim title. Whoever wins will fight Aljamain when he’s ready to go.”

