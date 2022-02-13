Robert Whittaker claims he’s nowhere near his ‘ceiling’ after UFC 271 loss

Robert Whittaker thinks a third fight with Israel Adesanya is inevitable after he defeats some more top contenders despite UFC 271 loss.

As Robert Whittaker looked back on his UFC 271 bout with Israel Adesanya, he couldn’t help but admit that he thought he had won.

“I thought I did enough. Breaking it down, I think I lost the first round, I put myself back together. I think I beat him to every punch and I got takedowns.

“I thought I did enough, but it is what it is. That’s how work goes in the office. So I want to go back, evolve some more and get better. Fine-tune the things that I’ve been working on, and come back a better man.”

On the night, however, the judges deemed Adesanya to be the winner. An opponent that Whittaker knew would be a serious challenge going into their rematch. Whittaker was able to take solace in the fact that the close bout was a sign of how well he’s been developing.

“Honestly, though, at the moment, Izzy was my biggest hurdle. He beat me in a good fashion the first time, so I’ve been working and angling myself to get better, and I’ve done that.

“You can see in this fight I just had with him, how much [farther] I’ve come, to the point where I think I beat him. So I’m excited for the future. The ceiling is nowhere in sight. There is no ceiling for me, I believe.”

Still a loss

Whittaker was under no illusions as to who won the fight though and said that he wouldn’t claim he should be the winner.

“Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want this popping up in a highlight reel, screaming, ‘Rob thinks he won,’ I’m not taking anything away from him. Literally, he won. He got the belt, that’s how it works. The judges gave it to him. That’s the game, that’s the business.

🗣 “Tonight, I’m the best in the world.” Israel Adesanya was content with his win and performance over Robert Whittaker at #UFC271 🥊 Watch the best bits from the post-fight press conference 👉 https://t.co/VFdX4TDbfD pic.twitter.com/ThxsUVdZR5 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) February 13, 2022

Coming up short against such a tough opponent did have Whittaker respecting the skillset of Adesanya and even had him eager to get back for a trilogy fight.

“I have nothing but respect for his skill set. I’m proud of myself for getting back on the horse after that first loss, putting myself together the way I did, and taking it to him again. I don’t think there are a lot of people that could have done that.”

“A third fight is inevitable, because I’m going to stomp anybody that comes in front of me again, and he knows that, too. My mission stays the same: beat the next guy in front of me.”

