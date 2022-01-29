Rashad Evans reveals his ‘anxiety’ around his MMA return for Eagle FC

Rashad Evans reveals how much of a toll his MMA return took on him

Despite being a well-established veteran of the sport, UFC Hall of Famer, Rashad Evans, admits that he struggled in the leadup to his MMA return following his 2018 retirement.

While you mightn’t expect a UFC Hall of Famer to get anxious about a fight, the pressure involved with his return to MMA was enough for Evans to call his return ‘the longest day of his life.’

“It was the longest day of my life, sitting in the hotel room, 7:30 till it was my call time,” said Evans to MMAJunkie.

“It was like sitting in purgatory. I couldn’t really rest, I just stayed in that mindset where you’re just battling yourself the whole time, believing that you got it, at the same time trying to battle off the dark thoughts if things don’t go your way but things turned out good today.”

Dealing with the anxiety

While Evans has proven himself on the big stage many times before, the idea of returning did mean that Evans became nervous that he wouldn’t be able to compete at the level he did before retirement.

“I’d be lying to sit here and tell you that the majority of my day wasn’t sitting in a hotel room thinking I hope I don’t go out there and embarrass myself and embarrass the team that I work with that help me get ready.”

While the build-up was obviously tough for Evans, a strong victory definitely proved he had nothing to worry about in terms of embarrassment.

“I felt that if I could get to my positions and I could stay within myself and not allow myself to get overwhelmed by the moment then I would be ok.

“There’s times where I’m out there and I just get kind of overwhelmed by the moment just thinking about all these what-if scenarios instead of just giving into the now of what’s going on and fully embracing it.

“I felt like tonight I was able to fully embrace it and kind of allow the fight to come to me.”

