Peter Queally’s opponent is furious after the Dublin based Bellator 275 bout is scrapped

A furious Kane Mousah posted a video calling for Peter Queally to accept another bout after Queally pulled out of their Dublin event for Bellator 275.

News broke on Monday via Severe MMA that Peter Queally would not be fighting at Bellator 275 in Dublin due to an undisclosed injury and his opponent Kane Mousah is not happy.

“Peter, what happened?” Mousah asked in the video.

“Today you want to pull out of the fight. Today you want to pull out. Listen, I ain’t done no smack talk leading up to this because I respected you as a man but you pull out on the fight week after you see what I’ve done.”

Mousah had really dedicated himself to this fight having stayed away from family over Christmas while he was training. Mousah seemed particularly frustrated by the news and let Queally know that he expects the bout to be rescheduled.

“I was away from my family for Christmas. I’ve given everything for this camp. You knew what was coming so I’m telling you now, accept the fight in May or April and I’m coming for you now.

“I’ve no smack talk ever given but now you’re going to pull out on me, fight week. Take the fight.”

Card Changes

After the removal of the bout from the card, Sinead Kavanagh and Leah McCourt’s fight has been bumped up to the co-main event and Irish fighter Ciaran Clarke has taken their slot to gain his spot on the main card.

Further details on Queally’s injury are not available yet but one question that fans are making even more than that on social media is who will walk out to Zombie by The Cranberries now?

