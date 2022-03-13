Paulie Malignaggi agrees with Jake Paul and calls Conor McGregor light work

Paulie Malignaggi is back to insulting Conor McGregor.

After Jake Paul took the opportunity to mock Conor McGregor’s striking, Paulie Malignaggi decided to join in on the opportunity.

“I agree with Jake. Conor is light work,” he said on his Twitter, to which McGregor responded by saying, “I left you like a little seesaw.”

MMAfighting posted the infamous photo of Malignaggi on the canvas with both tweets over the image and Malignaggi took to the comments section to keep up the momentum.

“I’m almost positive these receipts are the same incomplete ones you’ve always seen though.

“Lightwork still applies, cause he was and still is”

The comments section

Malignaggi followed this by doing the unexpected and getting into a war in the comments section with McGregor fans and others who decided to slam the boxer.

“So that smack dropped me? He’s not even planted and his back foot is off the ground, he’s a lefty and has no power in his right but he dropped me with that right? You MMA groupies are so cute it’s adorable,” replied Malignaggi to one comment about him taking a right hook.

The theme of all his comments all revolved around him denying that McGregor dropped him but he did also add the only circumstance that he would fight McGregor.

“Oh, I wouldn’t say that I’m pushing for the fight, I just try to make people see the lack of logic and common sense in this argument. I’ve already made it clear that I’d only do a fight with him if it was winner take all.

“I do think the public would enjoy the press conferences and fight but let’s not misunderstand things, this is about more than money anyway, I’ve got more money than everyone in this comments section combined including the guy who runs this page.

“If he fights me though, he’d be fighting me for free cause it’s winner takes all or nothing at all.”

That comment probably does mean that Malignaggi accepts that he’s not going to fight McGregor as it seems too unrealistic when McGregor would surely be the one to take home a bigger chunk of the purse anyway.

Moments after Paulie Malignaggi sparred Conor McGregor, Artem Lobov analysed the performance. pic.twitter.com/jodZOlpGpQ — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) June 22, 2019

