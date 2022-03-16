Paddy Pimblett speaks out after hotel altercation video

Paddy Pimblett wasn’t impressed with Ilia Topuria after he approached him at the fighter hotel

Paddy Pimblett has been sure to remain active on Twitter since his altercation with Ilia Topuria, mocking Topuria for the half-hearted approach.

“Imagine trying to jump someone on their own with 5 of your boys & you don’t land a single shot & get a bottle of hand sanitiser bounced off your head,” said Pimblett on Twitter.

“You little clown, don’t try to act big like you did something when you shit your pants pretending your boys was holding you back. Pussy.”

Topuria has taken issue with Pimblett for mocking people from his home country of Georgia. While nothing really happened in the altercation, the Georgian seemed to think the event served as a warning for Pimblett.

“I warned you,” said Topuria on Twitter.

“This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country!

“You saw me and wanted to greet me because you shit your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off.”

I warned you! This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! You saw me and wanted to greet me because you shit your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off. @theufcbaddy 🖕 pic.twitter.com/PEdPRNGH5n — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) March 15, 2022

Mocking response

Pimblett definitely didn’t make as much of the situation, mocking Topuria for acting hard for the camera.

“Shit himself when I pulled my arm back to put one on his chin.

“Woke up to my Twitter on one this morning yanno. funny shit man, I fucking love this!

“These fake fighters make me laugh acting hard for a camera with his boys while a man’s on his own & he still got terrored 2-0 for this weekend the bad man gonna be after that massive W yesterday.”

That does seem to be the end of it from Pimblett, however, as he aims to focus on his next bout against Rodrigo Vargas while fellow English fighter Jai Herbert will aim to deal with Topuria.

“Anyway, the firm won’t be focusing on Mr Hand Sanitiser anymore. He’s got enough clout and followers using my name as it is. Media day, making weight and punching Vargas head in is alls I’ve got to focus on now.

“No one can fuck with my head lad, am cool as a cucumber. I know Ilias head is fucked though as I’m in his head hahaha. Jai is gonna knock his ass out!!!!”

Anyway the firm I won’t be focusing on Mr. Hand Sanitiser anymore 🤣 he’s got enough clout and followers using my name as it is 🙄 media day, making weight and punching Vargas head in is alls I’ve got to focus on now 🤗 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 16, 2022

