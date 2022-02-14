Paddy Pimblett slams disingenuous Jake Paul for acting like a ‘martyr’

Paddy Pimblett comes out against Jake Paul for disingenuous fighter pay talks.

With some former UFC fighters starting to come out against Dana White and the UFC, things were starting to look bad for the company but current UFC fighters seem to be changing the narrative.

Jake Paul had been capitalising on the UFC hate at the right time as Mark Hunt and Francis Ngannou had both been coming out against the company on fighter pay and treatment issues.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimplett was having none of it, however, and decided to point out where Paul is being a snake in the matter.

“I’ll be honest, that’s the thing what’s pissing me off. He’s going on, he’s trying to act like a martyr, like he’s helping MMA fighters,” said Pimblett on ‘Chattin Pony with Paddy The Baddy.’

“He’s not, lad, he’s just doing that for his own publicity. That’s why the only thing what’s pissing me off about it, people are like, ‘Ah, he’s actually being good for MMA fighters.’

“He’s not. He just wants to make a show of Dana White, and that’s the perfect way of doing it.”

Listen to Paddy Pimblett’s thoughts on Jake Paul 😭 pic.twitter.com/pZTDsEAAZm — DailySportsDosage (@SportsDSD_) September 7, 2021

A UFC bout

Paul and White are clearly not the best of friends after their public feud snowballed into a situation that Paul looked to capitalise on.

Pimblett seems to believe that Paul is all talk in the matter and the likelihood of him stepping in the octagon is incredibly unlikely but Pimblett claims he doesn’t need an octagon to test Paul’s skills and said he would fight him whenever the younger Paul brother wanted if he was serious about fighting.

“The way he’s saying, ‘I’m gonna end up getting in the cage.’ You’re not, lad. You’re not. Stop lying. If you wanna have an MMA fight, I’ll fight you in my ma’s garden tomorrow. You know what I mean?”

Whether or not White would let Paul into the UFC is up in the air at the minute as the offer came out before but White has since said he was finished talking about Paul on the Full Send Podcast.

